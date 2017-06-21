Gendrauli finds home in Sta. Lucia

Sta. Lucia, one of the leading real estate companies in the country, provided underrated Danika Gendrauli a home where she can showcase her volleyball prowess in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

A Southwestern University (SWU) product, Gendrauli, had suited up for several teams in the PSL like Cignal, Mane ‘N Tail and F2 Logistics.

And after years of searching, she’s finally at ease with the young and developing Lady Realtors that is a mixture of the brightest stars in the NCAA.

Generauli thrives under the wings of seasoned mentor Sammy Acaylar with hopes of getting more playing time to redeem herself and prove her worth.

“Gusto ko lang talaga makalaro ako ulit.”

“Gusto ko kasi magkaroon ng quality playing time kaya nagdesisyon na rin ako na lumipat dito sa Sta. Lucia.”

Gendrauli could hardly fight for her spot while she was still with the Cargo Movers, who are composed of former and current stars from De La Salle University.

With the Lady Realtors, she shone as one of the brightest stars along with Filipino-American MJ Phillips.

She added much-needed firepower and maturity to Sta. Lucia, a squad that seeks improvement after finishing dead last in the Invitationals.

In fact, Gendrauli displayed an all-around performance for the Lady Realtors when they made easy victory over Cocolife in the second round of the prestigious tourney.

She delivered 17 points highlighted by 11 attacks, three blocks and three aces to tow Sta. Lucia to its second-straight win.

“Alam ko kung anong sitwasyon namin ngayon kaya sabi ko sa sarili ko na dapat hindi ako mag-off, dapat ibigay ko ang 100 percent ko sa laro na ito.”

“Iniisip ko lang na din dapat makuha na namin itong game na ito kasi kapag hindi, mas crucial ang mangyayari sa amin sa Saturday.”

Through it all, Gendrauli couldn’t be more thankful to Acaylar for keeping her since he became consultant of their volleyball program in SWU.

It was Acaylar who introduced her to the semi-professional league when he was still handling Cignal in the early years of PSL.

“Nagpapasalamat talaga ako kay Coach Sammy kasi sobrang laki ng tiwala na binibigay niya sa akin. Ako naman, hindi ko naman siya bibiguin. Ipapakita ko sa kanya na kaya kong suklian lahat ‘yun at i-prove pa ang sarili ko.”

It was indeed a joyous homecoming for Gendrauli.

She didn’t just found a home in Sta. Lucia, she also reunited with her second father — Acaylar.