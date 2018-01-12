Gen takes Tornadoes by storm

Foton gained another quality talent after securing the commitment of Gen Casugod for the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix starting Feb. 17.

Multiple league insiders said the 6-foot-1 national team member has yet to formally sign on the dotted lines, but they have already secured her commitment, giving the Tornadoes extra muscles at the defensive end.

Casugod flew in from her hometown Bacolod City a couple of days ago and formally reported for training Friday.

Her transfer from Generika-Ayala to Foton is just one of several deals done by the Tornadoes to fill the gaping hole left by Jaja Santiago and EJ Laure and come up with a very competitive team.

Prior to that, Carmina Aganon moved from Petron while head coach Rommel Abella and Gyzelle Sy transferred from Pocari Sweat in the rival Premier Volleyball League.

“It was her birthday, but she was present in training.” “It only means that her signing (with Foton) is already a go. The negotiations were already finalized and it’s just a matter of availability of schedule before she formally become a Tornado.”

Foton team manager Diane Santiago confirmed the source’s claim, saying that Casugod will formally sign up next week.

“Yes sir, she already attended her first training with us.”

Tallest team

Casugod’s addition allows the Tornadoes to parade the league’s tallest frontline.

Fellow national team member Maika Ortiz is there as well as Dindin Manabat, who is reportedly showing signs of recovery after crashing with an anterior cruciate ligament injury last year.

Santiago said they are still looking for wing spikers aside from the two imports who would be introduced by team owner Rommel Sytin any time soon.

“Our middle blockers are already solid. Now, we’re looking for wing spikers who can help our imports.” “Katarina (Vukamanovic) will be back so we’re basically looking for two imports na lang. It is Mr. Sytin who is in-charge of negotiations.”

Santiago, the amiable sister of Jaja and Dindin, stressed that they are leaving no stone unturned in assembling a strong team that is capable of giving them their third Grand Prix title.