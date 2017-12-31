Friendship fuels Cocolife imports

Few weeks ago, Sara Klisura and Taylor Milton were locked in a furious battle when Foton clashed with Cocolife in the classification phase of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga Grand Prix.

Little did they know that they would meet anew, not as foes, but as teammates after the Asset Managers hired them to serve as reinforcements in the new edition of the Grand Prix this February.

Milton, the comely blonde spiker from the United States, said working with a former foe in Klisura will never be a problem as they are very good friend off the court.

She said this friendship and familiarity would be their major advantage over other pairs of imports who hardly know each other.

“Sara and I already have friendship off the court so I think we can make a strong duo if we bring that on the court as well.”

In her previous stint with the Asset Managers, Milton made heads turn when she played beautiful music with fellow import Tai Manu-Olevao as well as local stars Michele Gumabao, Tina Salak, Denden Lazaro, Mary Jean Balse and Nene Bautista.

Their chemistry was so fluid that Cocolife was able to stun heavyweight Cignal in the eliminations before scoring an emphatic victory in the quarterfinals.

But against powerhouse F2 Logistics, Cocolife’s journey to the title had come to a complete end, relegating it to the classification phase against Foton, which was powered by Klisura, Dragana Perunicnic and Katarina Vukamanovic with Moro Branislav as mentor.

The Tornadoes dominated the Asset Managers in straight sets.

It, however, doesn’t matter as they went home with happy hearts knowing that a semifinal finish is already a major achievement for a young team that is still trying to find its identity in the league dominated by major conglomerates.

Milton said she would do everything to match or surpass what they have achieved.

“I don’t want to jinx myself, but I am definitely aiming for a strong season – better than the last one. As a team, we have set a higher goal as well.” “The whole Cocolife gang is something special. Going back there is not a hard decision to make when you’ve work with a great people like them.”

Learning experience

Like Milton, Klisura is also looking for a bounce back performance.

She said the setback of Foton to rival Petron in the semifinals is a learning experience, something that motivates her to work hard and power these hungry Asset Managers to their ultimate goal of winning the title.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. Last conference, I learned a lot. This is volleyball. This is sport.“

She said her 41-point explosion is now water under the bridge and she’s flying here not to break another record, but to captivate the hearts of Filipino fans while winning a title for Cocolife.

“I believe we will give our best from the first ball to the last ball, that’s the only thing I can promise.” “And who will win? Well, we will see. We must respect every player, every team in the Philippines.”

Klisura is set to arrive with Branislav in the second week of January while Milton will fly in on January 26, giving her at least three weeks to train with the Asset Managers before the Grand Prix fires off on Feb. 17.