Fresh start for Mika Reyes

Mika Reyes made a giant leap as she formally signed with Petron Wednesday at the San Miguel Corp. (SMC) headquarters in Pasig City.

It would be the first time for Reyes to step out of her comfort zone.

After winning three titles with De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), the 22-year old middle blocker opted to stay with her former college teammates as F2 Logistics emerged triumphant in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

Then, she was named as one of the only seven local players to compete in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship before suiting for the Cargo Movers anew in the PSL Grand Prix.

The Cargo Movers had an impressive run before surrendering to Stephanie Niemer and the red-hot Tri-Activ Spikers in the sudden-death semifinals.

But all good things must come to an end.

Shortly after settling for the bronze medal in the Grand Prix, multiple sources revealed that Reyes is craving for a change of scenery where she can have a larger room to do other things aside from volleyball.

She knows that her playing career is not forever and she wants to harness her other talents like hosting, modeling and acting. There were also some offers for her to serve as brand ambassador, similar to what she did when she represented the PSL in various off-court activities last year.

That’s why moving to another team didn’t come as a major shock.

And two days ago, she made her first bold move.

She transferred to Petron – a proud team overflowing championship experience.

Tough decision

Reyes said leaving her college coach, Ramil de Jesus, and her friends at F2 Logistics was a tough decision.

In fact, it will be her first time to play out of de Jesus system in five years after suiting up for him in La Salle in the UAAP as well as Meralco and F2 Logistics in the PSL.

Reyes would be the fifth high-profile player to bolt out of de Jesus’ squad after Michelle Gumabao and Melissa Gohing left for Philips Gold, Aby Marano for Petron and Paneng Mercado for Cignal last year. Others who left the core of La Salle to search for greener pasture were Chie Saet, Jacquelyn Alarca and Wensh Tiu.

“It was indeed a very tough decision, but Petron made it easier as we’ve laid out concrete plans for my personal and volleyball career.” “It was indeed a very tough decision, but Petron made it easier as we’ve laid out concrete plans for my personal and volleyball career.” “Petron also shared my long-term vision with my family and management agency, Virtual Playground, to ensure the best for me.”

Glamour team

Parading a star-studded team is nothing new to the Tri-Activ Spikers.

In the past, they had stars like Rachel Anne Daquis, Fille Cayetano, Gretchen Ho, Dindin Manabat and Aby Marano to carry the cudgels, leading them to a pair of titles, including a historic 13-0 sweep of the All Filipino Conference in 2015.

But things went sour last year.

Daquis rejoined RC Cola-Army, Marano reunited with the core of La Salle in F2 Logistics while Cayetano and Manabat took a leave of absence to give way for motherhood. The invincibility of Petron was diminished as Bang Pineda, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Cherry Nunag and mainstay Frances Molina failed to lead them back to the crown as they lost to Foton in the best-of-three finals of the Grand Prix last year.

Petron vowed to make a revamp.

It let go of long-time setter Acy Masangkay, Maica Morada, Iumi Yongco and Nunag while CJ Rosario reportedly decided to chase her dream of becoming a flight attendant.

With Reyes and other incoming recruits around, Petron suddenly regained its status as a glamour team.

But the prized middle blocker simply downplayed it.

“Coming in at Petron, I consider myself as a newbie. I’ll just make sure to be a very good player, blend with my teammates and give my full cooperation and trust to my new coach.” “Coming in at Petron, I consider myself as a newbie. I’ll just make sure to be a very good player, blend with my teammates and give my full cooperation and trust to my new coach.” “They can expect a persevering Mika out there trying her best to be better as a player and as a person. I hope they grow with me on this new journey.”

Reyes signed her new contract with SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua and her agent, Charlie Dy.

She appeared happy and satisfied.

And her sweet smile says it all.