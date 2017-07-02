Foton is ready to roll

Foton was the hottest team at the close of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference preliminaries.

The Tornadoes played like a hot knife to a butter as they sliced through their first five matches in dominant fashion, much to the surprise of sideliners who initially forecasted that it’s going to be a two-way battle between heavyweights Cignal and Petron.

Foton marched into the tourney as a heavy underdog.

The support crew from its championship team like Patty Orendain, Sisi Rondina, Bia General and Angeli Araneta was gone while its leader, Dindin Manabat, was greatly reduced into a helpless observer on the bench after suffering a torn ACL.

But there’s one person who keeps it afloat – Moro Branislav.

The well-travelled Serbian guru turned new recruits like CJ Rosario, Kyle Negrito, Nica Guliman and heather Guino-o into an explosive wrecking crew that provides support to stars Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz and EJ Laure.

With Branislav shuffling his wards like a seasoned orchestra maestro, the Tornadoes gave Santiago a lot of good looks while Laure blossomed into a potent scorer at the open position.

Branislav was so good that one veteran volleyball observer noticed that Santiago became unstoppable at the wings, prompting her to register the highest scoring output this conference at 35 points in a four-set win over Cherrylume in their first meeting.

But against the Iron Lady Warriors in the quarterfinals, in an all-important battle where their title bid was on the line, the Tornadoes looked tentative.

Foton had a rusty performance in the first two sets before stepping on the gas in the third en route to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 victory.

Santiago delivered 11 attacks and two aces for team-high 14 points, but she’s hardly the same imposing attacker she used to be in their first meeting.

And this dip in their performance, raised a cloud of doubt over their title chances, something that Branislav branded as “very difficult.”

“This is very difficult.”

“We still have this psychological problem where we relax in the end game that showed in the last set. It is very difficult to solve this problem.”

Arms race

The semifinal rumble among Foton, Petron, F2 Logistics and Cignal had turned into an arms race.

All of the four teams delivered a preview of their championship form in the quarterfinals like military forces on the parade ground.

Reigning champion F2 Logistics crushed Generika-Ayala, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17, while Cignal dominated Cocolife, 25-17, 25-10, 25-20.

Petron, which will be Foton’s semifinal foe, leveled Sta. Lucia to the ground with a quick, merciless 25-7, 26-24, 25-16 victory in just 66 minutes of battle.

The Blaze Spikers looked dangerous.

Team captain Frances Molina is back in her ferocious form while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas displays the stuff that made her a legend. Mika Reyes, Ria Meneses and Remy Palma are proving that they are three of the best blockers in the league right now and Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons continue their high-wire level of play.

The Tornadoes will be going to the semis full of doubt.

Branislav admitted that Petron would be tough foe due to its deep roster and seasoned tactician in Shaq Delos Santos, who was part of the coaching staff when it swept this tourney two years ago.

But his faith on his team doesn’t waver.

He said the Tornadoes love to play the role of the underdogs and they perform best when the odds are stacked against them.

“This is going to be a huge challenge for our team.”

“Petron is a great team. But I believe in my players. We will prepare hard for the semifinals contra Petron to reach our goal of winning the title.”

Branislav said he’s been to this kind of situation a lot of times in his colorful coaching career.

And he knows that whoever has the biggest heart will be the last team standing.