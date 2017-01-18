Foton, F2 Logistics run out of players

Powerhouse teams Foton and F2 Logistics are looking for players who would compete in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference in March.

Foton, which ruled the recent PSL Grand Prix with Ariel Usher and Lindsay Stalzer as reinforcements, is said to be having a hard time coming up with a 10-woman roster as seven players reportedly decided to ply their trades somewhere.

From its original team, only Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, EJ Laure, Maika Ortiz and Ivy Perez opted to return while Bia General, Patty Orendain, Angeli Araneta and Carol Cerveza went to Generika and Sisi Rondina and Rhea Dimaculangan joined Petron.

With that, the Tornadoes mulled the possibility of sitting out the Invitational Conference, something which the league frowned on.

Foton team manager Diane Santiago said their lone addition in two-time Best Libero Jen Reyes has yet to formally sign up.

Foton not alone

On the same note, F2 Logistics also ran out of players.

La Salle stars Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy, Majoy Baron and All-Filipino Conference Dawn Macandili would all be suiting up in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) starting February 4while Mika Reyes packed her bags for Petron, creating huge void on the Cargo Movers’ roster.

Only five players would be available to compete in team captain Cha Cruz, Ara Galang, Cyd Demecillo, Aby Marano and Janine Navarro.

PSL president Ramon Suzara gave both Foton and F2 Logistics up to the end of this month to come up with a full roster.

While Foton and F2 Logistics are struggling to put up a fighting unit on the floor, Cignal, Generika, Petron and new club United VC all declared readiness to for the Invitational Conference.

Cignal would be adding former Petron skipper Maica Morada while Generika will have the former Foton stars to serve as cornerstones. Of course, Petron looms as a heavy contender with the presence of Reyes, Dimaculangan, Carmela Tunay and holdovers Frances Molina, Mina Aganon and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas while United VC will bank on former Ateneo and La Salle stars in Denden Lazaro and Michele Gumabao with Angeli Tabaquero providing the firepower.