Former MVPs out to tow Cargo Movers

A star-studded crew bannered by former Most Valuable Players (MVPs) will be at the attack zone when F2 Logistics marches to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference starting this Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center.

Majoy Baron – the reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) MVP – is tipped to get a bigger role following the departure of star blocker Mika Reyes to Petron.

Incumbent All-Filipino Conference MVP Dawn Macandili will assist Baron on the defensive end as well as Kianna Dy and Desiree Cheng, two spikers who emerged as UAAP Finals MVPs in the past two seasons.

Of course, two-time UAAP MVP Aby Marano is still there together with two-time UAAP Finals MVP Cha Cruz, UAAP Season 75 MVP Ara Galang and prolific setter Kim Fajardo.

The rising stars of La Salle in Tin Tiamzon, Aduke Ogunsanya and Carmel Saga were also enlisted to give them top-level exposure as they prepare for their third consecutive UAAP crown.

Cherry Nunag, Fritz Gallenero and Shawna-Lei Santos round up F2 Logistics side, which is dead serious in defending its crown.

Eyes on the prize

In the All-Filipino Conference last year, the Cargo Movers made a stunning move of elevating the core of the La Salle squad into the country’s most prestigious club league.

The gamble paid off as the squad went all the way to win the crown in a thrilling finals showdown with Foton.

When the smoke cleared, Dawn Macandili emerged as MVP and Best Libero while Galang took home the 1st Best Spiker award, Marano emerged as 1st Best Blocker and Fajardo was named as Best Setter.

But the success was just the tip of the iceberg.

Few months later, Macandili, Baron, Fajardo and the rest of La Salle came up with a dominant performance when they crushed rival Ateneo de Manila in the UAAP Finals.

A team insider spoke on condition of anonymity, saying that’s exactly the game plan of head coach Ramil de Jesus.

“That’s what coach Ramil wants: To give his players the exposure they need for the UAAP.”

“Last year it was very successful as La Salle emerged as champion. This year, we would do it again. I hope we could duplicate what we achieved last year.”

F2 Logistics will kick off its title-retention campaign with against Reyes and Petron on the league’s second play date on June 8 also at the same San Juan venue.

It’s going to be an emotional battle, but the Cargo Movers are ready.

After all, their journey to the UAAP crown starts in the PSL.