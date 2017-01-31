Finding Daquis

Rachel Daquis had reportedly gone missing with barely a month left before the Philippine Superliga (PSL) raises the curtains for its season-opening Invitational Conference this March.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a source said they couldn’t locate Daquis shortly after her mother club – RC Cola-Army – decided to sit out this year as its players attend an eight-month mandatory military training.

Daquis still remains as a game-changer for any team.

In fact, she served as the leading scorer of the Lady Troopers in the All-Filipino Conference last year before crashing with a foot injury in the crucial stretch of the tournament.

Then, she had a blistering performance in the Grand Prix, but the failure of their imports to jell well with the locals prompted the Lady Troopers to settle for a fourth-place finish.

She also campaigned for PSL-F2 Logistics Manila in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship and was supposed to see action as guest player of Foton in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship before a foot injury slowed her down.

Nevertheless, the seasoned international campaigner remains one of the best in the business in sparking the offensive thrust of any team.

That’s why the source believes that Daquis is still a prized catch while the Lady Troopers are taking a breather.

“We’re trying to look for her, but all calls were unanswered. Even my messages were unreturned.”

‘Very mysterious’

A quick check with at least four PSL teams all yielded negative results.

F2 Logistics team manager Hollie Reyes admitted that they are interested on Daquis and a reunion with former Petron and Army teammate Aby Marano could turn them into a solid contender.

Reyes said they were negotiating with Daquis until they suddenly lost contact. Same goes for Petron, Foton and Generika, who both displayed interest in acquiring her.

Despite tapping the biggest name in the free agent market in Mika Reyes, the Tri-Activ Spikers could still serve as a favorable landing spot for Daquis as she is already very familiar with the system of heac coach Shaq Delos Santos, who served as an assistant of George Pascua when the squad carved out a historic 13-0 sweep of the PSL All-Filipino Conference two years ago.

Foton could also be a potential destination since the core of its championship team was demolished following the departure of Rhea Dimaculangan, Maika Ortiz, Sisi Rondina, Carol Cerveza, Patty Orendain and other players.

Of course, Generika would also be in the mix as head coach Francis Vicente is looking for a veteran presence, a solid scorer, that can tow his young team to victory. The source said they really couldn’t locate Daquis.

“We believe Rachel has yet to find a team. Because if she already has a team, we would know it right away. There mere fact that we couldn’t find her, and nobody’s admitting that they already acquired her, sounds very mysterious.”

Daquis participated in the first and second day of the national team tryouts at the Arellano University gym in Taft Avenue, Manila over the weekend, but she remained very elusive to reporters.

Volleyverse also tried but their messages were left unanswered.

Her jersey is being retired by Far Eastern University as of posting time and journalists are in attendance, hoping to unravel the mystery behind her silence.

Hiatus?

With her deafening silence, speculations are ripe that Daquis might be taking a one-year leave of absence to focus on the national team.

Another source who is a member of her inner circle said it could be possible, especially with Daquis’ passion to represent the country in major international competitions.

After all, it’s going to be a very busy year for the Nationals as the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) bared that they will establish training camps in South Korea and Japan while joining a handful of pocket tournaments that will prepare them for the 29th Southeast Asian Games and the AVC Asian Seniors Women’s Championship in August.

“Yes, that’s very possible. I remember that she was so sad when she failed to help the country in the AVC tournament last year due to injury. Representing the country is really her passion and I believe that she’s willing to risk her PSL career to make sure that she’ll be at her very best in the AVC and the SEA Games.”

“But of course, I can’t speak for her. It’s just my observation because she has been so quiet lately.”

When pressed for further details, the source flashed a dry smile. She also has no idea. And that makes Daquis’ case even more mysterious.