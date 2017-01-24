Is F2 Logistics ready for war?

Don’t expect F2 Logistics to be in full force when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference raises its curtains this March.

Team manager Hollie Reyes admitted that the Cargo Movers remain a work in progress as they are still dealing with a lot of issues, including nagging injuries suffered by their key players like Aby Marano, Cha Cruz, Ara Galang and Cyd Demecillo.

A stalwart in the fabled De La Salle squad that won the school’s first UAAP crown in 1999, Reyes said they are working hard to put up a strong, fighting team for the PSL Invitational Conference.

The real war, however, will be the PSL All-Filipino Conference.

“We are setting our sights on the All-Filipino because we would be defending our crown. That’s our target.” “We are setting our sights on the All-Filipino because we would be defending our crown. That’s our target.” “Right now, we are dealing with some issues because, as we know, La Salle is very much focused on defending its (UAAP) crown. Half of our team, including our coaching staff, will be suiting up for La Salle. So it’s really tough.”

Reyes said Marano and Cruz are nursing injured shoulders while the knee of Galang is not yet in fighting condition. Even Demecillo is hurt as the pain on her shin has yet to subside.

“We’re all banged up.” “We’re all banged up.” “That’s why don’t expect much from us in the Invitationals. For us, the real battle is the All-Filipino Conference because we’re going to defend our title. At the same time, our players from La Salle will be joining us so we’ll surely be in full force.” “Right now, we’re still a work in progress. We’re using this long break to regroup and recover.”

Prized recruit?

With Kim Fajardo, Majoy Baron and Dawn Macandili — the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the recent PSL All-Filipino Conference – all campaigning for the Lady Spikers in the UAAP, Reyes admitted that they will not be as strong as Petron and Cignal for the PSL Invitational Conference.

Even worst, they lost star middle blocker Mika Reyes to the Tri-Activ Spikers, leaving Marano, Cruz, Demecillo, Galang, Janine Marciano, Djanel Cheng and Danika Gendrauli as their torchbearers in the All-Filipino.

The Cargo Movers also added Cherry Nunag to fill the huge void in the middle left by Mika Reyes.

Reyes said they are in the process of recruiting fresh faces.

“Our situation is pretty similar to Foton because most of our players will be playing in the UAAP.” “Our situation is pretty similar to Foton because most of our players will be playing in the UAAP.” “That’s why we’re talking to a lot of free agents to be able to come up with a strong team for the Invitational Conference. At this point, nothing is concrete. Everything is still being finalized.”

Multiple sources revealed that Reyes is in the thick of negotiation with Rachel Anne Daquis, the prized open spiker who found herself in the dark after her club, RC Cola-Army, opted to sit out the season.

Daquis, the MVP of the All-Filipino Conference in 2015 who donned F2 Logistics’ gold and black in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship, could be a game-changer for the Cargo Movers for being a legitimate scorer who can electrify the crowd with her charm and megawatt smile.

Her friendship with Marano could also prompt her to suit up for F2 Logistics anew.

“A player like Rachel will be an asset to any team. I think all teams are interested to have her in their lineups.” “A player like Rachel will be an asset to any team. I think all teams are interested to have her in their lineups.” “As I’ve said, we’re talking to a lot of free agents, and Rachel could be one of them. However, nothing is definite at the moment as everything is still being discussed.”

The Cargo Movers have until the end of this month to formally submit their 10-man roster for the Invitational Conference.