F2 Logistics gets its wish

F2 Logistics will parade a gifted scorer in Kennedy Bryan when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix fires off on Oct. 21.

Assistant coach Benson Bocboc confirmed the recruitment of Bryan, a 6-foot-1 American open spiker who saw action for Virginia Tech in the Division I of the United States NCAA before campaigning in Italy, France and South Korea.

The Cargo Movers have yet to reach an agreement with its second import as team manager Hollie Reyes is still in Europe.

Bocboc revealed their second import would be an open spiker to give them additional firepower at the attack zone.

“We’re looking at another open spiker. We already have a shortlist of candidates, but Hollie is still in Europe. She’s the one negotiating. Hopefully, our second import arrives very soon.”

Bryan has been in the Cargo Movers’ wish list since last year.

She was supposed to team-up with another talented American in Hayley Spelman in the previous edition of the Grand Prix, but negotiations fizzled out, prompting F2 Logistics to tap Sydney Kemper.

The Cargo Movers had a forgettable campaign as power-hitting reinforcements Stephanie Niemer and Lindsay Stalzer turned the league into their own playground and figured in a thrilling finals showdown.

This time, Bryan is very much available.

And the Cargo Movers didn’t waste a heartbeat to tap her.

“Yes, she was the same player we were trying to recruit last year. So we’re glad that she will be with us this year.”

Doubtful Ara

The recruitment of Bryan and another open spiker is a clear move that star spiker Ara Galang would again be seeing limited minutes.

A fan-favorite and media darling, Galang suffered a dreaded anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury at the tailend of her collegiate career with De La Salle University.

The injury prompted F2 Logistics coach Ramil de Jesus to field her sparingly, especially during the Grand Prix where she crosses swords with taller, stronger foreign players.

She, however, had a renaissance in the PSL All-Filipino Conference last year when she won the 1st Best Outside Spiker award to help the Cargo Movers claim the crown.

Then, in the PSL All-Filipino tourney this year, she was again in her deadly form as she emerged with the 2nd Best Outside Spiker award.

In the upcoming Grand Prix, however, Bocboc said she might see limited minutes again.

“We recruited outside spikers as imports because her (Galang) knee injury is recurring. Pabalik-balik. So we will just use her sparingly while undergoing therapy to treat her knee.”

Aside from Kennedy and the other import, also bannering the Cargo Movers are national team members Aby Marano, Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy and Dawn Macandili as well as reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Majoy Baron and rising star Desiree Cheng.