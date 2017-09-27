Dzi says sorry

Dzi Gervacio is set to join Foton in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix opens starting Oct. 21.

But first, she has a pressing matter to attend to.

She has to say sorry to a person she hurt – PSL president Ramon Suzara.

In an apology letter obtained by Volleyverse, Gervacio expressed regret for dragging the name of Suzara and the PSL to the Premier Volleyball League’s failure to secure the international transfer certificate (ITC) of its imports last May.

Gervacio said bringing the matter to social media wasn’t meant to disrespect Suzara – the chairman of the powerful marketing and development committee of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and an active member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) – but just her way to get his attention and solicit support.

In a series of scathing tweets fired at the height of the ITC controversy last May, Gervacio said she’s done being bullied followed by a hashtag #IbigayMoNaTatsSuzara, which obviously alludes to what they claimed as Suzara’s meddling in the processing of the ITC.

She also accused Suzara of “dragging down those who are not in his favor.”

Suzara fired back and explained that he has nothing to do with the delay of the ITC. In fact, he was quietly helping the PVL secure the ITCs of its imports together with the national federation, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc.

He explained that ITC was delayed because the transfer of PVL imports was no longer within the ITC transfer period of Oct. 15 to May 15, 2017. The PVL started its Reinforced Conference on April 30.

Suzara also demanded an apology from players who called him out on social media, including Gervacio.

Four months later, in a letter addressed to Suzara and PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico last Sept. 11, Gervacio is asking for forgiveness.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for bringing the issue of ITC through the social media platform, Twitter, last May, 2017.” “It was no way to try to disrespect Mr. Suzara as it was my way of eliciting a response from the authorities regarding the matter.”

Gervacio would grace a press conference over breakfast on Friday to further explain her side and personally talk to Suzara.

Unity?

With Gervacio extending the olive branch to Suzara, it appears that it’s all systems go as far as her inclusion in Foton’s final roster in the Grand Prix is concerned.

The 25-year old former Ateneo star will provide the Tornadoes additional firepower at the wings to help relieve the pressure off the shoulders of Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Maika Ortiz and imports Sara Klisura of Serbia and Dragana Perunicnic of Montenegro.

It would also mark her return to the country’s most prestigious semi-professional league after seeing action in the All-Filipino Conference two years ago before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a match against Philips Gold.

But insiders claimed that Gervacio would not be the lone player from PVL who will join the PSL.

At least two marquee players — a noted scorer and prolific defender — will be joining the season-ending conference, especially now that the PVL will take a long break and will not return until the end of the UAAP season in May.

“Her (Gervacio) gesture of reaching out to Mr. Suzara might possibly open the floodgates for peace and reconciliation between the two leagues. Sana tuloy-tuloy na.” “I heard there are some big names from the PVL who want to join the PSL Grand Prix. But they are just waiting for Dzi to make the move. We’re hoping that this humble gesture would be the start of something good in Philippine volleyball.”

Aside from her letter of apology, Gervacio has yet to issue any formal statement.

Sometimes, action speaks louder than words.