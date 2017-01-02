Daquis searches for new team

With members of the Philippine Army undergoing military training, the lone civilian in the RC Cola-Army roster in Rachel Anne Daquis is left without a team.

The comely 28-year old spiker admitted that she is very much available to suit up for other club in the new season of the Philippine Superliga (PSL), which starts with its Invitational Conference this February.

Suiting up for another club is nothing new to Daquis.

When the Lady Troopers opted to sit out in the 2015 PSL All-Filipino Conference, Daquis played for Petron and connived with Aby Marano, Fille Cayetano and Dindin Manabat in leading the Tri-Activ Spikers to a historic 13-0 sweep of the season.

Daquis emerged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

She returned to the Lady Troopers this year and helped Jovelyn Gonzaga, Royse Tubino and Tina Salak conquer the PSL Invitational Conference title over a powerhouse guest team from Thailand.

They were supposed to coast to the PSL All-Filipino Conference finals again, but Daquis crashed with a foot injury while other members of t he team were also hobbled with various injuries.

This year, Army opted to send its athletes to Candidate Soldier training course – a grueling eight-month training at the Training and Doctrine Center in Capas, Tarlac, prompting Daquis to pack her bags anew and look for another team.

I am welcoming any invitations because I really want to play this year.

Gem of a talent

With her deadly brew of beauty and power, Daquis would surely be taken right away.

Various sources claim that at least three teams in Cignal, Foton and Petron are said to be interested.

The HD Spikers are tipped to get very aggressive in pursuing her, pairing her with Janine Marciano, Venus Bernal and Stephanie Mercado in the open spiker position.

The Tornadoes could also be a perfect match as sources revealed that a lot of players are on the radar of various teams following a very impressive performance in the PSL Grand Prix.

Of course, the rebuilding Tri-Activ Spikers would always be in the mix as they are looking for an open spiker who can light up the scoreboard similar to the role of American import Stephanie Niemer during the previous conference.

The source refused to speculate, but stressed that a team who is very much willing to accommodate Daquis for a season would surely emerge victorious.

Teams, however, should understand that she will just be ‘on loan’ and would return to Army once the military training is done next year like what happened when she played for Petron.

The source added that the team that would land a talented player like Daquis would surely be a legitimate contender.

She is a gem of a talent. She used to score around 20 points for Army in the All-Filipino. So if you just give her a good setter and solid support crew, she can turn the team into solid contender.

But for now, Daquis is without a team. And it would be very interesting to witness how things would pan out.