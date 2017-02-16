Contract dispute sends Rica back to PSL

Another former Pocari Sweat player will be returning to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) following a bitter contract dispute with the Lady Warriors.

Rica Enclona, the defense specialist who helped the Lady Warriors clinched back-to-back titles in the Philippine V-League, revealed that she was dropped at the last minute after failing to ink a fresh pact with Pocari Sweat.

The former Best Digger and Best Receiver of the NCAA was actually seen with other Lady Warriors like Myla Pablo, Fille Cayetano and team manager lawyer Eric Ty when they received a citation from the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) last Monday.

But the following day, she was released, making her free to negotiate with other teams.

"Kasi bago pa mag-expire yung contract last year, nag-send na ng bagong contract si Atty. Ty. He gave us a deadline." "Okay, walang problema. So pumirma ako. Pero all of a sudden, nagkaroon ng changes sa contract. Sinabi nya (Ty) sa akin na bababa ang cost. So okay pa din sa akin. Walang problema." "So sinabi ko sa kanya na pakisend na lang ng bagong contract. Kinulit ko sya ng kinulit hanggang sa makaabot na this year until pareho na namin makalimutan." "Last week, I asked him about the new contract. Sinabi nya sa akin: How many times I have to tell you na okay na yun? Para sa akin, kung okay, bakit hindi natutupad? Sabi nya: ano bang contract naibigay ko sayo? Ilang pages? I told him tatlo. Pero five pages pala yung bagong contract. Sabi nya: i-send ko sayo yung bago, i-print mo, pirmahan, selyuhan at i-send mo ulit sa akin."

That’s the time she started to wonder.

“Saan kaya napunta yung kulang na amount stated sa contract? Pati Tatay ko nagagalit na. Sabi wag daw muna ako pumirma.”

Moment of truth

Enclona reached out to the team owner of Pocari Sweat to explain her side.

Then, she uncovered what’s going on.

"Nakita po namin na may mali sa kontrata ko at hindi pa pala ako nakakapirma sa bagong contract." "Ang akin lang naman, hindi naman ako nage-entertain ng iba kasi alam ko na may contract pa ako. So Tuesday night, ni-release na nila ako. Pero hindi na-brought out ang totoong issue. Ang sabi na lang nila sa akin, ire-release daw ako kasi gusto ko mag-grow."

Enclona said she accepted the decision wholeheartedly.

"Okay lang naman po." "Sabi ko na lang sa sarili ko na bakit pa ako magi-stay kung may trust issue ako sa kanya (Ty)? Pero thankful pa din ako sa Pocari sa lahat ng naitulong nila sa akin."

It’s not the first time for Pocari Sweat management to be embroiled in a dispute with its players.

Last month, skipper Michele Gumabao threw the Pocari Sweat management under the bus before deciding to join a new team, Cocolife, in the PSL.

Moving on

Enclona, who played for Hope Christian School in high school and College of Saint Benilde in college, barged into the club league via a young Cignal squad in the PSL.

She was part of the team under seasoned coach Sammy Acaylar that also has Carmela Tunay, Jeanette Panaga, Coleen Bravo, Lourdes Clemente and Jheck Dionela.

This time, she would be making a return – and a reunion with her former mentor when the PSL Invitational Conference opens on March 4.

The team of Acaylar, however, has yet to formally reach a deal with its new sponsor.

Sources, however, said the team would be a combination of former NCAA stars like Bravo, Clemente, Janine Navarro, Djannel Cheng and Enclona.

"Pumirma na po ako ngayon sa bago kong team." "Excited na po ako kasi there will be more exposures and open doors para matuto. Alam ko naman po na madami pa ako kailangang i-catch up, lalo na sa competition among the liberos sa PSL ngayon."

Enclona said she considers everything she went through as part of the process.

It made her stronger both as a player and as a person.

That’s why she’s very much willing to put everything behind and just set her focus on helping her new team.