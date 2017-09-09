Cocolife wages war in Vietnam

The joy of winning the bronze medal in a tough Thai tourney has yet to subside, but another Philippine Superliga (PSL) squad left the country to see action in another international tournament, this time, in Vietnam.

A depleted, but game, Cocolife squad quietly left Saturday morning to compete in the Vinh Long Volleyball Championship in Vinh Long, Vietnam.

The Asset Managers will be marching with only nine players, but it doesn’t really matter as they will be coming in overflowing with pride, confidence and experience in the international arena.

Cocolife, in fact, recruited four members of the Philippine Army in Nerissa Bautista, Jane Gonzales, Lutgarda Malaluan and Mary Jean Balse, the University of Santo Tomas legend who was part of the national women’s team that won the bronze medal in the 23rd Southeast Asian Games in Manila in 2005.

The four servicewomen will join fellow Army stalwart Joanne Bunag as well as Erika Alkuino, Marge Tejada and skipper Michele Gumabao.

Also in joining the tough battle is national team libero Denden Lazaro, who is itching to get back at the Vietnamese for halting their march to the bronze medal of the recent SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Head coach Kungfu Reyes and Tina Salak, however, begged off.

Reyes has to attend to his coaching chore in the UAAP while Salak is still on her way back to the country after serving as staff of Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos when the PSL All-Star team clinched the bronze medal in the Annual Princess Maja Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup in Sisaket, Thailand.

Also failing to make it are Wensh Tiu and Dancel Dusaran.

Tiu, the former La Salle spiker, has her law school to attend to while Dusaran couldn’t afford to miss her day job.

Assistant coach JP Pareja will call the shots with team officials Vian Serranilla and Joshua Ylaya serving as assistant coaches.

A former member of the La Salle men’s volleyball team, Ylaya clarified that winning the gold medal will just be an icing on the cake.

“This tournament will serve as a ‘litmus test’ to gauge where we are right now in terms of preparation for the Grand Prix.” “We’re not really pressuring the team to win the crown. We just want them to experience competing against foreign teams that will prepare us for the Grand Prix in October. We’re thankful to sir Tats (Suzara) and the PSL for giving us this kind of exposure.”

Chemistry

Ylaya noted that one of the main goals in competing in Vietnam is to develop their chemistry.

He stressed that they have five former members of the Lady Troopers on their squad and it would be great if they would spend time playing and bonding with former collegiate stars in Gumabao and Lazaro.

After their Vietnam tiff, their two foreign players will arrive, shifting their preparation for the Grand Prix in full swing.

“As I’ve said, they would be going to Vietnam with no pressure or expectations at all. All we want is for the team to have fun, bond and develop its chemistry before our imports arrive. Having great chemistry on and off the court is very important for our team.”

One of the league’s youngest members, Cocolife pulled off a surprise right in its second conference.

Reyes, the genius behind Army’s masterful conquest of the Thai national juniors team in the 2016 Invitational Conference, turned things around and steered the Asset Managers to a fifth-place finish in the recent All-Filipino Conference.

Ylaya said their goal is to surpass their previous achievement.