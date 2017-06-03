Cocolife parades latest assets

After a decent performance last conference, Cocolife storms back with a lot of promise when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference unwraps this Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Hopes are high on the Asset Managers as they parade their latest assets in head coach Kungfu Reyes and Filipino-American Cherylain Dizon.

Team official Joshua Ylaya said the inclusion of a champion coach in Reyes, together with legendary playmaker Tina Salak as his chief deputy, will be a major boost to the squad that was formed only four months ago.

A known disciplinarian and a season drillmaster, Reyes provides a wealth of experience after serving as assistant to Rico de Guzman in the early dynasty of RC Cola-Army in the PSL.

When he formally assumed the head coaching chore last year, he steered the Lady Troopers to the Invitational Conference title after crushing wunderkind Chatchu-on Moksri and the junior national team of Thailand in a five-set championship thriller.

With that, the Lady Troopers made history, becoming the first local team to win over the Thais in an official match since the national women’s team won the gold medal in the Singapore Southeast Asian Games in 1993.

Ylaya reiterated that Reyes’ experience is a perfect compliment to their young team.

“Kungfu, together with Tina Salak, will be a big help in steering the team to its, hopefully, first semifinal finish.”

“He is a seasoned coach in the PSL, and although this is a new and younger team for him to coach, given the experience of the coaching staff in this league, we trust that they could help make this team competitive considering that almost half of the teams here are powerhouses.”

Other assets

But Reyes is not the only asset of Cocolife.

Joanne Bunag, the seasoned middle blocker who came up with some defensive gems in that memorable battle with the Thais, also jumped on board together with former La Salle playmaker Mika Esperanza and former Ateneo standout Marge Tejada.

Other new recruits are Carla Sandoval, Dancel Duseran, Angelica Cayuna, Christine Francisco, Shannen Palec and Jeanette Villareal.

They will join the crew bannered by Michele Gumabao and Denden Lazaro as well as Erika Alkuino and Wensh Tiu.

“We know we’re a very young team so we’re taking it slow.”

“Our goal is to land on the top two of our group. Of course, Foton, Generika-Ayala and Cherrylume are there, so we have to work hard to realize that goal, which I think is very doable.”

Ylaya added that he is excited about Dizon.

He said the former Northeastern University star is now getting a good grasp of Filipino brand of volleyball and is tipped to provide scoring punches for the Asset Managers.

“She’s doing very well.”

“She’s getting along with everyone and she is slowly adapting to Filipino style of volleyball. I’m sure she will be a big boost to our attack. That’s why we’re working hard to finetune her connection.”