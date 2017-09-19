Cocolife acquires golden assets

In a bid to surpass its impressive performance last conference, Cocolife recruited a pair of power-hitting reinforcements to bolster its roster in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix starting Oct. 21.

Taylor Milton and Tai Manu-Olevao are set to arrive Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, to join the Asset Managers in their quest for a semifinal finish in the country’s most prestigious club league.

A former Sta. Clara University star, hopes are high on the 25-year old Milton, who is billed to posses a deadly blend of power, athleticism and talent displayed by other super imports in the past.

In fact, a topnotch PSL club was said to be seriously interested on the left-handed Milton before she formally reached an agreement with the Asset Managers.

But team official Joshua Ylaya quickly downplayed the hype that surrounds the 6-foot-1 star, who is capable of playing both the open and opposite spiker positions.

“Her videos show that she’s very good.” “But we don’t want to gauge her based on what we saw online. We want to see how she competes on the court and how she can help us reach our ultimate goal.” “Our hopes are high. I think she’s a perfect fit for us.”

Also expected to make heads turn is six-footer Manu-Olevao, a 23-year open hitter from the University of Hawaii.

Ylaya said unlike Milton who already saw action in the German league, this is Manu-Olevao’s first foreign stint, but she is already being tipped to bring firepower, aggressiveness, and intensity to the Asset Managers, especially now that they are parading the nucleus of Philippine Army.

“Since half of the team are veterans, we want to surround them with aggressive and high-scoring imports to pace them for the tough grind ahead. I think both Taylor and Tai are capable of bringing the firepower and intensity we badly need against stronger teams.”

Ylaya admitted that they also made a run at former Foton import Lindsay Stalzer before she landed at Petron.

“Yes, we tried to recruit Lindsay. That’s how serious we are in achieving our goal. Unfortunately, Petron beat us by, I think, one or two days. Medyo naunahan lang kami ng konti.” “But at any rate, both Taylor and Tai are perfect for us. We couldn’t wait to welcome them into our team.”

Eyes on the prize

Cocolife is arguably the league’s fastest rising club.

After making their debut in the Invitational Conference with Michele Gumabao and Denden Lazaro serving as cornerstones, the Asset Managers recruited a champion coach in Kungfu Reyes to turn things around.

The result was very impressive as Reyes, the University of Santo Tomas tactician who steered the Lady Troopers to a historic victory over the Thai juniors national team in 2016, led Cocolife to a fifth-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference.

For the upcoming Grand Prix, Cocolife’s buildup was nothing but impressive.

The Asset Managers, in fact, recruited defense-minded Nene Bautista, Jane Gonzales, Lutgarda Malaluan and Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Mary Jean Balse-Pabayo to join former Lady Troopers Joanne Bunag and assistant coach Tina Salak as well as Wensh Tiu, Marge Tejada, Gumabao and national team member Lazaro.

They also flew to Vinh Long, Vietnam to compete in a pocket tournament where they came up with a respectable finish despite a rag-tag nine-woman roster.

Ylaya said with the arrival of Milton and Manu-Olevao, they are hopeful of advancing to the semis together with perennial contenders like F2 Logistics, Petron, and Foton.