Is CJ ‘one and done?’

Petron middle blocker CJ Rosario hinted that she’s taking a leave of absence shortly after helping the Tri-Activ Spikers reach the finals of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix early this month.

Rosario, the second overall pick in the PSL Annual Rookie Draft earlier this year, said she will chase her dream to become a flight attendant and put her Bachelor of Science Major in Tourism degree from Arellano University to good use.

The former NCAA Best Attacker said she was supposed to start her training with Philippine Airlines (PAL), but the schedule coincided with Game 1 of the Grand Prix best-of-three finals. She asked the schedule to be reset only to find out that it would clash with Game 2 of the finals, in which Foton completed its domination and formally captured the crown.

Rosario just laughed over the incident.

Parang ayaw talaga akong paalisin sa volleyball. Talagang eksakto pa ang schedule ng training ko sa PAL at game namin with Petron sa PSL finals. Pero naayos ko na and schedule ngayon. I’m going to start (training) in February. I’m excited pero syempre mahirap din talagang iwan ang volleyball.

If and when Rosario makes it, she would be the first former PSL player to become a flight attendant next to former University of the Philippines star South Ramos, who briefly played for RC Cola-Air Force.

Ramos is now handling international flights also for PAL.

Parang volleyball lang yan; sa una mahirap, pero kapag sanay ka na medyo dadali na din. All we need is patience and hard work.

‘Like a family’

Rosario was one of the brightest young prospects when she tried out for a slot with Petron in the PSL Invitational.

With the Tri-Activ Spikers fresh from a very successful season, Rosario joined Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Remy Palma, Bang Pineda, Bernadeth Pons, Cherry Nunag and Kyle Negrito in moving on from the era of Dindin Manabat, Aby Marano and Rachel Anne Daquis.

She threw her name in the PSL Annual Rookie Draft and Petron reportedly did everything just to tab her as the second overall pick next to Ara Galang, who was quickly taken by F2 Logistics.

That’s why I will forever be grateful to my teammates, coaches and the entire management of Petron. They believed in me. We’re not just a team here; we’re like a true family.

Rosario said she might be chasing her dreams, but she’s still leaving her windows open for other volleyball opportunities.

After all, walking away from volleyball and making a grand return is nothing new.

Jessey de Leon, for instance, traded her RC Cola-Army jersey for blouse and blazers of an architectural firm, but found herself returning to volleyball by joining Pocari Sweat in the Philippine V-League.

I'm not yet closing my doors. I'm open to everything. Petron officials told me that their doors would still be open just in case being an FA (flight attendant) doesn't work out. I'm optimistic that they will still welcome me. For now, I just want to try something new and use my (Tourism) degree to good use. Anything can still happen.

Yes, anything can still happen. And Rosario is ready to embrace all possibilities.