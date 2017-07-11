Cignal’s Paris trip turns into ‘pares’

Cignal may have not won it all, but for coach George Pascua, their bronze medal finish in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) is still a perfect ending following a four-set victory over Foton.

Pascua, who guided Petron to a historic sweep of this tournament couple of years ago, knows how to count his blessings.

The HD Spikers underwent massive revamp in the off-season and netted some of the country’s most seasoned talents in Maica Morada, Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Honey Royse Tubino and Sha Torres.

They showed a lot of promises when they lorded it over in the Invitationals before flying for an extensive training in Japan to solve what they strongly consider as the only chink in their armor – defense.

But in the All-Filipino, they ran out of gas.

And for Pascua, it is simply God’s way of reminding them that they are still a work in progress.

“Masyado naman kaming ano nun kung pati ito champion kami, eh kaka-champion lang namin sa Invitational Conference.”

“Siyempre we have to work hard pa rin. And in God’s time, ibibigay pa din sa amin ang championship.”

Lesson learned

Hopes were high on the HD Spikers at the start of the conference.

Gonzaga and Tubino were the most powerful spikers on the floor while Daquis’ leadership was unmatched.

Cignal breezed through the preliminaries before clobbering Cocolife in the quarterfinals with an emphatic three-set domination.

But things were never the same in the semifinals.

Ranged against a powerful F2 Logistics squad, the HD Spikers huffed and puffed from start to finish as the defensive intensity of Aby Marano, the hot smashes of Ara Galang and Desiree Cheng and the brilliant playmaking of Kim Fajardo turned them into high school varsities who are still learning to play the game.

Cignal played its worst game of the tournament.

And Pascua humbly acknowledged that.

“We took it as a lesson learned.”

“Prinaktis namin ang mga lapses namin. Fortunately, na-meet naman namin ang mga expectations namin sa game plan na ginawa namin.”

“Ang problema namin is hindi namin ma-control ang first ball ng kalaban. Usually dun kami mahina eh.”

Pascua said with tons of experiences and a bronze medal hanging on their necks, it’s still a perfect ending for them.

“Positive pa din kami. Alam namin na may dadating pa. Sinabi ko nga sa kanila na hindi man tayo makatuntong sa pinakamataas na platform, at least nandoon tayo sa platform.”

“Masaya na tayo sa bronze. Next time, gold na ‘yan.”

When asked what will be their incentive for a job well done, the good-natured Pascua flashed a naughty grin.

“Paris (France) sana, pero dahil talo, sa pares (house) na lang kami.”