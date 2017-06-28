Cignal vows to start strong

Starting out slow has been the trademark of Cignal in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

In fact, the HD Spikers won the first set only once, which was over reigning champion F2 Logistics, in the early stretch of the preliminaries.

Aside from that, they also never experienced to win in straight sets.

This makes coach George Pascua a little worried.

He said the HD Spikers, who are comprised of veterans Rachel Anne Daquis, Honey Royse Tubino, Jovelyn Gonzaga and team captain Paneng Mercado, work like a diesel engine.

It takes some time before they spark.

But once they do, they end up crushing their foes.

“Diesel ‘yung team ko.”

“Tuwing first set tansyahan lang muna pero kapag nakuha na ‘yung momentum at tempo tsaka lang nagdidire-diretso.”

Pascua added that they’re looking to put an end on that dryspell as they enter the quarterfinals against new-look Cocolife.

“Hopefully, ma-overcome na namin ‘yun. Mas maganda kasi kung naka-advance ka na agad first set palang.”

A win in the quarterfinals, the most crucial part of the tourney, will boost the HD Spikers chances come the semifinals.

And Pascua is no stranger to it.

So he vows to dust off the rusty start.

He said the HD Spikers would be more aggressive over the Asset Managers when they slam into each other this Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

“Mas magiging aggressive ang team sa quarters.”

Cignal has a great potential to emerge as champion.

But first, the HD Spikers must do something with their slow-starting engine.