Cignal gains defensive muscle

To address its dearth at the defensive end, Cignal will parade three imports when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix fires off on Oct. 21.

Libero Mami Miyashita of Japan, as well as middle blockers Alexis Mathews of the United States and Beth Carey of Australia, were recruited to boost the HD Spikers’ defensive intensity in the season-ending conference of the country’s most prestigious club league.

Miyashita and Mathews arrived Thursday night while Carey is set to fly in next week after campaigning in a club league in Australia.

The league would be allowing three imports for the first time provided that the third import will either be a libero or a setter to further give local players a good feel of competing with and against international campaigners.

However, only two imports would be allowed to play at the same time.

The PSL would make a formal announcement regarding this new innovation as soon as the competition regulations have been finalized.

The recruitment of three imports, nevertheless, signals the eagerness and determination of the HD Spikers to win the title after dominating the PSL Invitational Conference before falling short in the PSL All-Filipino Conference.

Cignal coach George Pascua said they are already beaming with talent at the wing spots with national team member Jovelyn Gonzaga and veterans Rachel Anne Daquis and Royse Tubino doing damage.

They also have former La Salle scorer Paneng Mercado and San Beda stalwart Janine Marciano to light up the scoreboard.

Although Maica Morada and Mumay Vivas were brilliant at the middle spot in the All-Filipino, they need more size as they are expected to go up against taller, stronger attackers in the Grand Prix.

“Maica and Mumay were both opposite spikers who were just converted into middle blockers. We need somebody who can stop the scoring imports of other teams.” “We want to further enhance our blocking, which has been our problem the last conference. With these two six-footers at the middle and a good libero at the back, I think our defensive problem will be addressed.”

The imports will take on the spots that would be left by veteran libero Siatan Torres and middle blocker Maryjoy Onofre.

High hopes

Pascua said his hopes are high on the quality of their reinforcements.

Daughter of former Canadian women’s volleyball team head coach Naoki Miyashita, the 31-year old Miyashita grew up in Vancouver and played varsity ball at the University of British Columbia before returning to Japan to campaign in the Japan V Challenge 2 League.

Last year, she played in the United States and saw action in an exhibition match in Serbia.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-3 Mathews donned the colors of Michigan State University in Division I of US NCAA where she became the school’s all-time block assist leader.

She was also invited to be part of the US Women’s Volleyball National A2 Program in 2012, a tourney where members of the national pool will be culled.

But offering the most exciting resume is Carey.

Pascua said team manager Edgar Barroga, a long-time college coach with an eye for quality talent, spotted the 6-foot-2 defensive stalwart from Australia during the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship last month in Binan City.

She was the team captain of the Australian junior national team before joining the Volleyroos in 2009, serving as skipper in the FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix in 2014.

“Our hopes are high on our imports.” “I hope they can bring us to where we want to be, which is to win the title to give back to the all-out support given by the (Cignal) management.”

Prior to Cignal, Foton and Generika-Ayala have already rolled out the red carpet for their imports while Petron already announced the recruitment of another Japanese libero in Yuri Fukuda.