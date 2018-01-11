Chloe feels at home

Chloe Cortez reported for her first day of training with Petron only to find out that there were a lot of familiar faces ready to welcome her with open arms.

It was like a reunion.

And this special feeling of warmth, acceptance and belongingness will serve as her motivation as she enters a new chapter in her playing career in the Philippine Superliga (PSL), which kicks off on Feb. 23.

Becoming a Blaze Spiker is a dream-come-true for Cortez.

Aside from assistant coach Ian Fernandez, there are a lot of Petron players who played with Cortez at University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP.

Carmela Tunay is a good friend and former teammate while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Rhea Dimaculangan are two of the players she is looking up too.

In fact, when she trained with the Blaze Spikers for the first time, she was overwhelmed to step on the same court with Maizo-Pontillas knowing that the national team member is one of the best opposite spikers in the country today.

“When people ask me what team I want to be if ever I will transfer, I always say that I want to move to Petron.” “Simply because my seniors (at UST) are there like ate Rhea and Nang Aiza and coach Ian as well. There’s already a sense of familiarity among us.”

Cortez emphasized that she’s looking forward to play with the legendary Maizo-Pontillas.

“I didn’t get to play with Nang Aiza (in the UAAP) so that’s something I’m looking forward to. She’s my ultimate idol.”

Excited

In this phase of wheeling and dealing among players and coaches, Cortez’s transfer from Generika-Ayala to Petron didn’t come as a surprise.

The Lifesavers, in fact, was the first to initiate the move as they lure another former UST star in Marivic Meneses back to their fold.

With Meneses out, April Ross Hingpit and Bang Pineda followed shortly, creating a gaping hole in the roster of the Blaze Spikers.

Petron responded by tapping a player who is very familiar to the rest of the Blaze Spikers – Cortez.

Aside from her, the Blaze Spikers also secured the services of former University of the Philippines libero Pia Gaiser while sources claimed that they are still on the lookout for a backup setter and another open spiker.

Cortez said she was so excited when news broke out that she would join other UST standouts at Petron.