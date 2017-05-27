Cherylain eager to prove worth in PSL

Cocolife’s newest recruit, Filipino-American Cherylain Dizon, is all set to take her talent to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) when it opens its All-Filipino Conference on June 6 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

She is one of the three newcomers, who flew all the way from the United States to test their power and grit in the local stage.

The 5-foot-9 open hitter Dizon, who played for the Northeastern University in Boston, is tipped to power the new-look Asset Managers.

But the question is: Does she have what it takes to dominate the PSL?

Adjustments

Dizon has been training with the Asset Managers for two weeks but couldn’t deny that she still has a lot of areas to work on, including the adjustments to Manila’s scorching weather.

“So far, so good.”

“But my first practice was really hard just because I’m still getting used to everything plus the weather here is just so crazy. So, that was hard, a little hard to adjust.”

With that, she’s hoping to quickly adopt the Filipino brand of volleyball, which is completely different with the one she used to play in the United States.

“There’s a lot of new stuff that I have to learn since the way of volleyball that I learned from the States is a lot different from here.”

Dizon said she’s expecting her offense to become hard as nails since most of the Filipino players are just exactly within her height.

“In the States, I was the shortest hitter on my team. Everyone else is above six feet so I really learned how to block well, but here, I don’t think I have to worry about that.”

“I definitely think my offense would be a lot stronger here.”

Mixed emotions

Dizon is loaded with mixed emotions knowing that she will play a very crucial role for the Asset Managers.

“It’s definitely a little bit of both excitement and nervousness just because I’m in a new place.”

She is expected to be utilized as the main outside hitter of Cocolife, which is gunning for a better performance in the country’s most prestigious club league.

“I heard that Cocolife is a new team and bringing in a player like me, I hope I could offer the much-needed boost so we could do better this conference.”

“But I’m definitely excited.”

She knows that it would be tough call.

But she also doesn’t want to hype it.

She would just simply let her game to do the talking.