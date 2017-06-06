Cherrylume impresses Moro

If there’s a coach who is quite hard to please, it’s going to be Moro Branislav.

And why not, after decades of international coaching career that saw him hopped from Belarus, Greece, Kuwait, Libya, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia to North Korea and the Philippines, Branislav probably saw the best and the worst volleyball teams in the world.

But a young club in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference caught his attention – Cherrylume.

Branislav said the Iron Lady Warriors have what it takes to blossom into a solid force after putting up a gutsy stand in their debut in the country’s most prestigious semi-professional league.

Although they surrendered a 21-25, 16-25, 17-25 decision to the Tornadoes, the Iron Lady Warriors put up a serious fight.

In fact, Cherrylume was breathing down Foton’s neck, 11-12, in the second set when Branislav decided to field in stars Jaja Santiago and EJ Laure to join another national team member in Maika Ortiz, who also sat out the entire first set.

“Cherrylume, to my surprise, is a very good team. It may be new, but it’s very good. It will surely have better results as the tournament progresses.”

Humble goal

Cherrylume hardly barged into the radar.

Even sportswriters who have been covering the league since its formation four years ago were surprised to learn that Cherrylume is a roofing company and not a candy or kiddie vitamin distributor.

They were composed of Mary Ann Mendrez, Judith Abil, Seth Rodriguez and other players whose names do not ring a bell.

Their average age is only 19 years old and their team in the UAAP, University of the East, missed the bus to the Final Four.

Their coach, Lerma Giron, said their humble goal is to gain experience for next UAAP season.

“Our objective is to mature the team.”

“We will work on our skills, on our character, on our attitude. I think we will learn a lot this conference.”

But their performance in their debut game was very impressive.

It turned Branislav into a believer.

Branislav emphasized that the Iron Lady Warriors just need a little seasoning and they will definitely blossom into a force to be reckoned with.

That may not be now or in their next game, but it will definitely come.

All they have to do is to be patient, work hard and trust the process.