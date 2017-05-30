Can newcomers change SLR’s fortune?

After finishing last in the previous conference, Sta. Lucia is looking to bounce back and come up with an impressive finish in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference starting June 6 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.
The Lady Realtors came up with a major recruiting coup as they acquired a pair of United States-based stars who are armed with credentials that could match that of an import.
Rebecca Rivera, a close relative of local singer Ariel Rivera, will bring her playmaking ability to Sta. Lucia after emerging as one of the outstanding players for University of Connecticut in the Division I of the US NCAA.
On the same note, the daughter of an American serviceman in Zambales in Mar-Jana Phillips is also expected to make heads turn as she was tapped to provide the firepower to the Lady Realtors.
Sta. Lucia coach Michael Carino said hopes are high on both Rivera and Phillips, who are tipped to lead the Lady Realtors to their first ever victory in this prestigious semi-professional club league.
Rivera and Phillips have already started their training and Carino is convinced that these newcomers can help them put an end to their drought.
They could be the missing link to the Lady Realtors’ championship bid.
Carino, however, admitted that it would take some time before these newcomers can fully grasp the Filipinos’ brand of game.
But the good news is – they’re very much willing to learn.
With that kind of mentality, their future with Rivera and Phillips definitely looks bright.
Aside from Rivera and Phillips, also joining Sta. Lucia are Danika Gendrauli from F2 Logistics, Shirley Salamagos from Generika-Ayala and University of Santo Tomas aces Pam Lastimosa and Rica Jane Rivera.
They will serve as reinforcements of mainstays Djanela Cheng, Ranya Musa, Janine Navarro, Rica Enclona, Ria Sante, Jonah Sabate and Lourdes Clemente.
Thus, with such a souped-up lineup, Carino said his squad would surely be the darkhorse in this highly competitive tournament.
But Cariño doesn’t want to hype it up.
He knows that it wouldn’t be easy.
Carino brushed off speculations that they are out to join heavyweights Petron, Foton and Cignal in championship discussion.
They’d rather be quiet and let their game do the talking.