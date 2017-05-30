Can newcomers change SLR’s fortune?

After finishing last in the previous conference, Sta. Lucia is looking to bounce back and come up with an impressive finish in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference starting June 6 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Realtors came up with a major recruiting coup as they acquired a pair of United States-based stars who are armed with credentials that could match that of an import.

Rebecca Rivera, a close relative of local singer Ariel Rivera, will bring her playmaking ability to Sta. Lucia after emerging as one of the outstanding players for University of Connecticut in the Division I of the US NCAA.

On the same note, the daughter of an American serviceman in Zambales in Mar-Jana Phillips is also expected to make heads turn as she was tapped to provide the firepower to the Lady Realtors.

Sta. Lucia coach Michael Carino said hopes are high on both Rivera and Phillips, who are tipped to lead the Lady Realtors to their first ever victory in this prestigious semi-professional club league.

“Kinuha namin sila kasi kailangan namin ng players and, at the same time, gusto namin manalo since wala kaming panalo last conference.”

Rivera and Phillips have already started their training and Carino is convinced that these newcomers can help them put an end to their drought.

They could be the missing link to the Lady Realtors’ championship bid.

Work in progress

Carino, however, admitted that it would take some time before these newcomers can fully grasp the Filipinos’ brand of game.

But the good news is – they’re very much willing to learn.

“Alam naman natin na iba talaga ang competition doon sa United States kesa dito sa Pilipinas. Kaya siguro mayroon na lang kaming konting adjustments na gagawin kasi nga iba yung style dito compare sa nakasanayan na nila.”

"We're making sure na tinutulungan namin sila na makasabay sa mga locals." "Although madami na silang narating sa US, willing pa din silang matuto, which is very good for us."

With that kind of mentality, their future with Rivera and Phillips definitely looks bright.

“Nakikita ko ito na isang Malaking advantage for us kasi nga well-experienced na din sila when it comes sa pukpukan na labanan.”

Darkhorse

Aside from Rivera and Phillips, also joining Sta. Lucia are Danika Gendrauli from F2 Logistics, Shirley Salamagos from Generika-Ayala and University of Santo Tomas aces Pam Lastimosa and Rica Jane Rivera.

They will serve as reinforcements of mainstays Djanela Cheng, Ranya Musa, Janine Navarro, Rica Enclona, Ria Sante, Jonah Sabate and Lourdes Clemente.

Thus, with such a souped-up lineup, Carino said his squad would surely be the darkhorse in this highly competitive tournament.

“Darkhorse itong team na ito.”

But Cariño doesn’t want to hype it up.

He knows that it wouldn’t be easy.

“We’ll still take it one game at a time.”

“Magiging basis namin dito ‘yung magiging resulta ng first game namin this All-Filipino. Doon namin pwede makita kung hanggang saan ‘yung kayang marating ng team.”

Carino brushed off speculations that they are out to join heavyweights Petron, Foton and Cignal in championship discussion.

They’d rather be quiet and let their game do the talking.