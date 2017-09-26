Can Ara still recover?

As Jema Galanza lies on the floor, clutching her ankle in pain and agony brought by what could be a shattered season for Adamson University in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), sideliners could only shake their heads in horror and disbelief.

For sure, they were transported back to a horrific scene two years ago when a young, promising spiker by the name of Ara Galang crashed with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that completely changed the fortune of her playing career.

The sorry injury cost De La Salle University a University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) title and several golden chances to compete with the national women’s team in major international tournaments.

More than anything else, it put her bid of leading F2 Logistics back to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) throne on the verge of disaster.

With the league’s season-ending conference – the Grand Prix – about to open less than a month from now, questions about her health were raised after the Cargo Movers opted to tap two open spikers as reinforcements.

American Kennedy Bryan, the Cargo Movers’ original import last year, was hired and would be paired with another foreign open spiker, a development that would drastically reduce the usage rate of Galang.

With this in mind, the ultimate question remains: Will Galang still be able to recover and regain the deadly form and condition that made her a household name?

Or will she be reduced into a mere second fiddle, a sidekick, before completely fading into volleyball obscurity?

Rising star

Galang burst into a limelight as the golden girl of high school volleyball.

Sure, she didn’t play in any Big City school, but she came in as an A-1 athlete for Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga both on and off the court.

A class valedictorian, Athlete of the Year awardee, Best Server in Palarong Pambansa for Central Luzon, Best Attacker in Shakey’s Girls V-League, Galang simply had it all.

That’s why it was no surprise that La Salle head coach Ramil de Jesus had been persistently recruiting her as early as 2009, or two years before she formally wraps up her high school career in a city three-hour north of Metro Manila.

When she marched into the UAAP, she immediately emerged as Rookie of the Year while veterans Aby Marano, Michele Gumabao and Cha Cruz went on to win the crown.

A couple of seasons later, Galang shone even brighter.

Displaying high-flying leaping ability, lightning-quick decision-making and devil-may-care attitude at the defensive end, Galang spearheaded the Lady Spikers to their third consecutive crown while sharing the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors with Marano.

But her success didn’t last long.

In a step-ladder match against National University in 2015 Galang suffered an ACL injury, prompting the Lady Spikers to march to the UAAP finals against bitter rival Ateneo de Manila University without their best scorer.

La Salle surrendered the crown to the Lady Eagles and Galang was no longer the same player as before.

Sure, she returned to power the Lady Spikers back to the title the following year and went on to become the top overall pick in the 2016 PSL Rookie Draft, but the athleticism, the spunk, the aggressiveness were all gone.

At one point, F2 Logistics was giving her very limited minutes so that her injury won’t be aggravated and her playing career will somehow be prolonged.

Galang, once the golden girl of Philippine volleyball, was reduced into a mere role player, a service specialist, with very limited mobility, tentative movements and a huge ice pack on her left knee.

Limited minutes

The PSL Grand Prix starting Oct. 21 will not be a different story.

De Jesus admitted that the wisdom behind their decision to hire outside spikers as guest players was primarily due to Galang’s medical history.

The Cargo Movers chief tactician said Galang’s knee is not yet in perfect condition as the pain and swelling continue to recur.

In fact, in an exhibition match against the Cebu All-Stars in the Queen City of the South, Galang saw very limited minutes as de Jesus opted to give the lion’s share of minutes to Kennedy despite the non-stopping prodding of her Cebuano fans.

“Medyo may iniinda pa.” “Pabalik-balik yung sakit ng tuhod nya kaya medyo inaalalayan muna.”

But Galang is such a fighter.

F2 Logistics insiders said that she continues to rehabilitate her knee to reduce the pain and the swelling as well as to regain its strength that will pave the way for her complete recovery.

She’s not losing hope.

She knows that she will get back stronger, better very soon.

And the Galang fans used to know will regain her status as the golden girl of Philippine volleyball.

It’s not yet too late.

All she needs is to work hard, endure the pain and never stop believing.