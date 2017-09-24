Biggest ever PSL Grand Prix looms

Not one – but two – more teams may be seeing action when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix fires off on Oct. 21.

A league insider revealed that Iriga and University of Santo Tomas (UST) are tipped to join the season-ending conference of the most prestigious club league in the country.

Iriga will be a solid force to be reckoned with.

Seasoned tactician Parley Tupaz has been tapped by Mayor Madelaine Alfelor-Gazmen to call the shots in a bid to make a strong impact right in their debut.

Tupaz is no stranger to winning.

The former Air Force star was a bronze medalist in the men’s beach volleyball competition of the 23rd Southeast Asian Games before winning two titles as an assistant coach for Ateneo de Manila in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

He was also part of the coaching staff of veteran Roger Gorayeb when the country campaigned in the AVC Asian U23 Women’s Championship and the 28th Southeast Asian Games in 2015.

The source said his marching order is to come up with “the strongest team possible,” to give heavy contenders Petron, Cignal, F2 Logistics and two-time champion Foton a serious run for their money in what is being harped as the most serious, most competitive conference in Philippine volleyball.

Its roster has yet to be finalized, but Iriga is looking to tap imports from Brazil, Thailand and Japan.

“The mere fact that they hired a very good coach in coach Parley shows how serious they are in building a team. They will compete not just for the sake of playing, but to give powerhouse teams a very tough time.”

Also being reported to join is UST.

Following the blueprint of reigning UAAP champion De La Salle University, the Tigresses are serious in joining the highly-competitive Grand Prix to gain experience for the upcoming UAAP wars.

With head coach Kungfu Reyes calling the shots at Cocolife and Ian Fernandez serving as deputy to Shaq Delos Santos at Petron, assistant coach Paul John Doloiras will serve as the mentor for UST, which will also miss the services of star players Ria Meneses, Sisi Rondina, Chloe Cortez and EJ Laure.

They may not be in championship discussion, but their experience will be very valuable in the UAAP battle, a move that is very similar to what the Lady Spikers did when they regained the UAAP crown two years ago.

“La Salle is the success story of all collegiate teams in the PSL.” “Their young players were beaten when they competed as Meralco in the Grand Prix two years ago. But it gave them confidence and made them stronger. Now, they are the two-time UAAP champions. “That’s what other (UAAP) teams try to emulate. The Grand Prix is a very competitive tournament. It will give them the experience they will need in the UAAP next year.”

While Iriga is already a cinch to make it, UST’s participation will be finalized in the next couple of weeks.

“UST is just ironing out some kinks. But Iriga is already a go.”

Biggest ever

With two more teams joining the mix, this year’s Grand Prix will be PSL’s biggest ever in terms of the number of competitors.

Foton leads the pack with three Eastern European reinforcements while Petron and Cignal have two American guest players and a Japanese libero.

Not to be outdone, Sta. Lucia will have two Canadian and a Bulgarian import while Cocolife parades an American and a Hawaiian foreign player.

Generika-Ayala, meanwhile, will have two American imports while F2 Logistics is still waiting for the arrival of another spikers after enlisting an American open hitter.

Last year, only six teams joined the Grand Prix with the Tornadoes, led by Lindsay Stalzer and Ariel usher, dominating Petron in a thrilling best-of-three finals showdown.

This year, it’s a wide-open race.