Is Ayala Corp. joining PSL?

Giant conglomerate Ayala Corp. is tipped to plunge back into big-time sports as it serves as main sponsor of Generika when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) opens its brand-new season this March.

According to a highly reliable source, the Lifesavers would be called Generika-Ayala starting in the Invitational Conference, making them a force to be reckoned with given the company’s generosity and winning tradition.

The last time Ayala Corp. dipped its fingers in professional sports was when it paraded Purefoods in the Philippine Basketball Association in the 1990s.

Basketball icons Jojo Lastimosa, Alvin Patrimonio, Jerry Codinera and Dindo Pumaren served as the faces of the franchise that gave it a reputation as a glamour team that has a bitter rivalry with crowd-darling Ginebra.

The squad won five titles, the last coming in the 1997 PBA All-Filipino Cup when it overpowered the charismatic Robert Jaworski and the rag-tag Gordon’s Gin.

But the company decided to sell its franchise to San Miguel Corp. in 2001, transforming Purefoods into San Miguel Pure Foods Company, Inc.

Sixteen years later, Ayala Corp. is making a return.

And it reportedly chose the PSL to be the venue of its re-birth.

"Everything is still being finalized, but it's almost a done deal." "With Ayala Corp. on board, Generika would surely be a championship contender. It can now match giant teams like Petron, Cignal and F2 Logistics in terms of resources. We expect it to blossom into a powerhouse in no time."

Team manager Allyn Sta. Maria, however, has yet to issue an official statement about the possible partnership.

Overhaul

The first time Generika joined the PSL was when it bankrolled the participation of Philippine Army in the 2014 PSL All-Filipino Conference.

Bannered by Tina Salak and Rachel Anne Daquis, the Lifesavers won the title before the Lady Troopers decided to go on leave. With that, Generika absorbed the squad of La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus, which coasted all the way to the finals of the 2014 PSL Grand Prix.

The franchise didn’t field a team in the 2015 season, but resurfaced the following year with an entirely different crew under the mentorship of Francis Vicente.

One of the country’s best coaches, Vicente surrounded veteran Rubie de Leon with an army of rising stars like Shaya Adorador, Marivic Meneses, Chloe Cortez and Gen Casugod.

The Lifesavers finished the 2016 PSL All-Filipino Conference and 2016 PSL Grand Prix at fifth place, a result that prompted the management to launch massive tryouts.

This year, the Lifesavers vowed to go all out.

They may have lost Meneses to rival Petron, but came up with a recruiting coup as they tapped Angeli Araneta, Bia General, Carol Cerveza and Patty Orendain from Foton while Fiola Ceballos of Iloilo returned for another tour of duty.

Former Petron playmaker Mary Grace Masangkay was also recruited to veteran stability and leadership on the floor.

Vicente said he’s still looking at adding a talent or two.

"We're still a work in progress." "We're still talking to some players who can serve as vital pieces to our championship campaign."

He, however, refused to admit that a new sponsor is coming in.

“If it’s true, then it’s a welcome development for us. As team members, our job is to work hard and make the company proud. We’ll do everything to reach our goal and win a title. We have a mission and we will do our best to achieve it.”