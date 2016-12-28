Army braces for new chapter

With most of its players in military training, RC Cola-Army is ready to forego the 2017 season of the Philippine Superliga (PSL).
But it doesn’t mean that these proud Lady Troopers are ready to fade.
RC Cola-Army coach Kungfu Reyes said their scheduled hiatus would surely lead to a stronger, better squad once Jovelyn Gonzaga, Honey Royse Tubino and other key players emerge from their mandatory eight-month Candidate Soldier training course at the Training and Doctrine Center of the Philippine Army in Capas, Tarlac.
This year has been very good to the Lady Troopers.
After a three-conference absence, the Lady Troopers marched back to the PSL with a masterful conquest of the Thailand national juniors team to cop the PSL Invitational Conference crown.
It was such a historic moment for Philippine volleyball as Army became the first team to trounce a Thai ballclub since the National Team won in the gold-medal game of the 1993 Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.
Then, Gonzaga and Nerissa Bautista kept Army’s streak going when they ruled the PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup over the young tandem of Cherry Rondina and Patty Orendain of Foton. But everything went downhill from there.
Injuries plagued the Lady Troopers with star spiker Rachel Daquis crashing with a broken foot in the crucial stretch of the PSL All-Filipino Conference while age finally caught up legends Tina Salak and Michelle Carolino.
Despite the collapse, Reyes believes that volleyball is in good hands.
Foton, which used to occupy the cellar, suddenly turned into a powerhouse squad while F2 Logistics and Petron remain a solid force to be reckoned with. Generika is also emerging with the young nucleus of Ria Meneses, Chloe Cortez and Shaya Adorador doing most of the damage.
Reyes said he’s proud of this team for somehow making it to the semifinals.
Reyes said once Gonzaga, Tubino, Bautista, Tin Agno and the rest of the military-athletes emerge from their mandatory training, they will come up with the necessary steps to revive their once proud, once colorful volleyball program.
It’s going to be a dawn of new era as their heart and soul in Salak would no longer be around while Carolino also opted to hang up her jersey due to recurring back problem.
When asked what are the other things in the pipeline, Reyes just smiled.
He knows that they are capable of making a comeback, of opening a new chapter in their volleyball program. But for now, all he wants is to rest and give these heroes a time to recover.