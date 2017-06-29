Ara’s ultimate desire

The match hasn’t started yet, but the fire in Ara Galang’s eyes was already burning like a flame when F2 Logistics faced Generika-Ayala in the knockout quarterfinals of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

Galang made her presence felt at the latter part of the opening set when she delivered a power hit in the middle.

It was followed by an attack from the backrow that sent the Cargo Movers four points away from closing the set.

She continued firing in all angles until they sent the Lifesavers packing in straight sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-17, Thursday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

In the end, Galang finished with 12 points on top of five excellent receptions to tow the Cargo Movers to the semifinals.

It was a beautiful scene to see the former De La Salle star in her old, deadly shape that once made her a Most Valuable Player of the UAAP.

Ultimate desire

Galang said she only focused on the crucial match to help the Cargo Movers retain their crown in this very short — but competitive — tournament.

“Siyempre gusto ko ‘yung focus ko nandoon sa game.”

“Ayaw ko kasi ng may distractions para masigurado ko na makakapag-contribute talaga ako sa team.”

She also cleared that she’s no longer in any pain despite suffering an ACL tear on her left leg two years ago in the UAAP.

“Okay na, wala na (injury).”

With that, Galang has only one wish — to fully regain her deadly form just like when she led the Lady Spikers to three titles in the collegiate wars.

She said that wish is not just for her.

But also for all the people who never gave up on her even through the darkest time of her volleyball career.

“Hopefully. Sana nga mabalik ko na rin ‘yung dating ako, ‘yung hinahanap din ng lahat.”