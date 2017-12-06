Ara returns

With the Philippine Superliga (PSL) moving its Grand Prix to February, the window of opportunity swung wide open for Ara Galang.

No less than F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus revealed that Galang would definitely suit up in the import-flavored Grand Prix next year.

De Jesus said Galang would play a crucial role for the Cargo Movers as players like Majoy Baron, Kianna Dy, Desiree Cheng and Dawn Macandili returning to De La Salle University as it pursues its 11thUniversity Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball (UAAP) crown.

The PSL has been a roller-coaster ride for Galang.

After being drafted as top overall pick in the Annual Rookie Draft last year, Galang steered the Cargo Movers to the All-Filipino Conference title before playing sparingly in the Grand Prix as imports Sydney Kemper and Hayley Spelman took the lion’s share of the minutes.

She resurfaced again with another strong performance in the All-Filipino Conference this year as she emerged with the 2nd Best Spiker Award for the Cargo Movers, who went on to settle for a bridesmaid finish.

She has a golden chance to regain her MVP status in this edition of the Grand Prix, but she was slowed down by a recurring knee injury, prompting de Jesus and his medical staff to rule her out of competition.

Next year, Galang would be unleashed.

“Since some players would have to go back to La Salle, but we have some players who will be coming in like Ara Galang, who will be making a return.”

Missing pieces

Finding additional players would never be a major problem for the Cargo Movers.

But de Jesus admitted that the void that would be created by the absence of Baron, Dy and Macandili would be too huge to fill.

They, after all, composed the core of the Cargo Movers together with veterans Aby Marano and Kim Fajardo.

“One of the problems we have to solve is the possible absence of our core like Majoy, Kianna and Dawn.” “We are now trying to solve it. This is a problem that we are trying to address.”

De Jesus hinted that players like Cherry Nunag, Fritz Gallenero, Shawna-Lei Santos and skipper Cha Cruz may be headed for crucial roles, but the absence of the current La Salle stars would definitely have an impact on their title quest.

He pointed out that filling out the opposite spiker and libero slots would be very challenging for them – unless they give those roles to imports.

“We still have other players, but it would be tough to fill up the position that will be left out by Kianna and Dawn.”

But de Jesus stressed that while they are setting their sights on the outlook of the team next year, the important thing at the moment is how they will perform in the ongoing Chooks to Go-PSL Grand Prix.

They still have a semifinal battle to be won.

Win now and worry later.