After a banner year, F2 Logistics’ star Ara Galang will undergo recovery rest for sensitive condition due to a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) on her left knee.

Galang hopes to be in perfect shape for next year.

The former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Player (MVP) led De La Salle University to steal the crown from Ateneo De Manila University in their best-of-three finals showdown in Season 78.

Few months later, she suited up for F2 Logistics in 2016 Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference to clinch its first title in the semi-pro league together with former La Salle teammates Mika Reyes, Kim Fajardo and Aby Maraño.

Bronze to end the year

Galang and the Cargo Movers emerged as bronze medalists in the recently concluded PSL Grand Prix where Foton nailed crown.

It was a busy yet successful year for Galang, which is exactly why she needed some time to rest and recover.

She said she spends some time with her family before undergoing recovery rest while the PSL is still on break.

I’ll spend time with my family first and then I’ll go to therapy for strengthening and conditioning because I’m not that fit yet. After which, I’ll go back to training.

More than anything else, rest is what Galang needs. And by next year, expect a stronger, more dominant Galang to show up.