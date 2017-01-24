Almadro connects with Cignal

After two-time Philippine Superliga champion George Pascua, another champion coach is set to join Cignal.

Oliver Almadro, a two-time champion with Ateneo de Manila in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), is set to be formally appointed as head coach of Cignal men’s team in the Spikers’ Turf this year.

A former Letran star who served as deputy of Ramil de Jesus when De La Salle won its first UAAP women’s volleyball crown in 1999, Almadro will be bringing in solid credentials highlighted by a stint in the 28th Southeast Asian Games in Singapore in 2015.

With superstars Marck Espejo and Rex Intal at the helm, the Nationals finished sixth out of eight competitors.

Powerhouse Thailand took the gold while Vietnam and Indonesia settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively.

It, however, doesn’t matter as the tournament served as the first time for the National Team to compete again in the biennial meet after a long while.

Now, the question is: Can he lead these HD Spikers to another title?

Bright future

The last time the HD Spikers won a title was in 2015 when they crushed Philippine Air Force in a thrilling best-of-three showdown.

The following year, the tables have turned.

The Jet Spikers made a resounding rally as they clobbered the HD Spikers in the title matches of both the Spikers’ Turf Open and Reinforced Conference.

But with head coach Michael Carino joining Cignal women’s team mentor Sammy Acaylar in stepping down, the HD Spikers are in dire need of a coach who can bring back their days.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Almadro would be formally sitting down with Cignal management in the team’s first day of training in February 1.

“He missed our meeting at FEU (Far Eastern University), so the management will just meet him on our first day of training on February 1 .”

The source added that stalwarts Dexter Clamor and Jeffrey Lansangan would be appointed as Almadro’s deputies.

“I think Cignal’s future looks bright with Coach Oliver around. He is a consummate professional and a great all-around guy. Everybody will surely be supportive of him.”

At Cignal, Almadro will be re-united with Blue Eagle Ysay Marasigan as well as former National Team standout Peter Torres, Vince Mangulabnan, Raymark Woo, Bonjomar Castel, Sandy Montero and skipper Herschel Ramos.