Aby vows to defend PSL

For her exemplary involvement in the promotion and development of Philippine Superliga (PSL), F2 Logistics star Aby Maraño was named as the newest ambassador of the country’s prestigious semi-professional volleyball league.

Maraño was shining when she received the honor of becoming the new face of league for 2017 during the press launch of the Chooks to Go PSL Grand Prix Tuesday at the Vikings Luxury Buffet in Pasay City.

“Grabe talagang saya as in naiyak talaga ako kay Sir Tats (Suzara) noong nabanggit niya sa akin kasi ko hindi inaasahan. Never talagang pumasok sa isip ko ‘yun na magiging ambassador ako ng PSL.”

The former two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player (MVP) will replace outgoing PSL ambassador Mika Reyes of Petron and join the distinguished club of other PSL ambassadors in Richard Gomez, Gretchen Ho and Cha Cruz.

More than just a recognition

Known for her devil-may-care attitude, Marano said the recognition is the fruit of her patriotism and love for the sport.

The 24-year prized middle blocker said she was grateful for the opportunity and would do her best to fulfill her role, even if it requires her to defend the league and its players from critics – something that she had done many times before.

“If PSL is at stake, no doubt na magsasalita rin ako for PSL kung alam kong tama yung pinanggagalingan ko.” “Ready akong lumaban at makipaglaban basta alam ko kung saan ako nanggagaling, kung tama kami, at may ipaglalaban kami. Kaya ko, kaya kong ipagtanggol ang PSL at lahat ng mga atleta na naglalaro para sa bansa at para sa liga na ito.” “Vocal ako eh, kung ano ang sa tingin ko ‘yung tama at may katwiran ako talagang magsasalita ako.”

But, more than anything else, Marano vowed to inspire the youth and her fellow athletes.