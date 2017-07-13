Aby gears up for an all-out war

F2 Logistics is ready to throw everything at Petron just to stay alive in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference best-of-three finals series.

And for Aby Marano, Game 2 will be an all-out war.

Marano is arguably the heart and soul of the Cargo Movers.

In the semifinals against Cignal, her powerful defense and intensity shut down the seasoned troika of Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis and Honey Royse Tubino that propelled the Cargo Movers to a straight-set victory.

But that hustle was nowhere to be found in the finals.

With national team member Frances Molina and heavy hitters Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons leading the attack, Marano, libero Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron and other F2 Logistics defenders were greatly reduced into moving targets, pushing them into the brink of losing their crown.

Marano vowed that the disaster in Game 1 won’t happen again.

They will do everything to emerge victorious – come hell or high water.

“Kung kailangan kumain kami ng tao, gagawin namin.”

“Ganoong bagay ang nakuha namin fro this game (Game 1) at yun din naman ang gusto ni coach Ramil (de Jesus).”

She added that she knows the character of the team and it’s capacity to stand up from every fall.

“Sa tingin ko kaya naman i-absorb ng team yung straight sets na pagkatalo. Kilala nyo naman ang team namin, kapag natatalo, lalong tumatapang. Bumabawi talaga kami.”

“This is a test of character for us. Hindi ibibigay sa amin ang panalo ng madali lang, kailangan paghirapan namin ito. So sabi ko lumaban tayo ng may puso at tapang.”

Personal milestone

Aside from crawling back from the fangs of defeat, Marano also has a personal milestone to accomplish.

The former De La Salle star is looking to become the first player to win three consecutive All-Filipino Conference title after suiting up for Petron in 2015 and F2 Logistics in 2016.

Her stint with Petron was very special.

With Daquis and Dindin Manabat as her sidekicks, Marano spearheaded the Blaze Spikers to a historic 13-game sweep of the tournament, something that local clubs have yet to duplicate.

But at this point, personal glory is the last thing on her mind.

“Hindi ko naman kayang maglaro mag-isa.”

“Sa tulong ng mga kasama ko, kakayanin namin ito kung magtitiwala lang kami na kaya namin gawin ito as one team.”

There was fire on Marano’s eyes.

It’s going to be an all-out war.