Aby defends PSL stars

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Star team arrived safely in Manila Saturday after a successful campaign in the 2017 Annual Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup in Sisaket, Thailand.

The Filipinos emerged with a bronze medal – a historic achievement since they have yet to win any medal in a foreign tournament.

The victory over Khonkaen Star VC in the bronze-medal match marked only the second time that a Filipino club dominated a Thai squad in an international competition since the national team grabbed the gold medal from the Thais in the 1993 Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

Organizers of the long-running and tough Thai tourney also acknowledged that this is the first time that a foreign squad, a Filipino squad, brought home a medal.

But still, not everybody was happy.

Some netizens still blasted the team on social media, saying that the squad deserves to win the bronze because the tourney is just a light battle where any Filipino club would emerge victorious.

Other netizens pointed out that the country should have sent the Philippine national team instead of the PSL stars to make sure that they would win the gold.

All of these unfair criticisms didn’t sit well with Aby Marano.

In a social media post, Marano – the team captain and motivational force – fired back at their detractors, saying that what they did was not for their personal glory, but for the country.

She said everybody should be happy because the team is now improving and starting to reap the fruit of their sacrifices in training and competitions where they spend a lot of time away from their families.

Here’s the complete excerpt of Marano’s diatribe that should put the bashers into their proper places.

For Marano, there’s no greater glory than serving the country through volleyball.