Will Vicente reunite 2008 Youth Team?

Few days before the much-awaited announcement of composition of the national women’s team, grapevine is loaded with speculations that a reunion among members of the national youth team that saw action in the 7th Asian Youth Girls Volleyball Championship in Pasig City in 2008 is in the works.

That youth squad is very special.

Its members are future stars of Philippine volleyball.

Alyssa Valdez served as team captain while high school teammates Dindin Santiago, Aerieal Patnongon, Kim Fajardo, Maruja Banaticla and Mia Hirotsuji in the starting unit.

Patty Jane Orendain, a gem of a talent from La Carlota City in Negros, was helping Valdez in the scoring department as well as Ingrid Reyes, Natasha Faustino, Leuseth Dawis, Erika New and Joyce Palad.

A rising star from Colegio de San Agustin named Dennise Lazaro was also part of the squad.

Unfortunately, she bombed out of the team at the last minute after failing to attend in some crucial practices due to her school commitment.

Francis Vicente was the head coach of the team together while Kungfu Reyes and Ronald Dulay served as his deputies.

Nine years later, Vicente has a chance to assemble the national team again.

The question is: Will he host a grand reunion for his former players to attend?

Nothing’s impossible

One of the members of that fabled squad revealed that there’s a handsome chance for a reunion.

Palad, who went on to have a quality collegiate career at University of the Philippines that served as her passport to crack into sportswriting, said the eagerness of her former teammates to don the national colors would pave the way for a reunion.

Fajardo, Santiago and Lazaro all fought for their slots in the national squad when they participated in the three-day tryouts at the Arellano University gym last month while Valdez shot for her slot in Davao City over the weekend.

"I won't be surprised if all of them make it." "My former teammates who took part in the tryouts – Dindin, Denden, Kim and Alyssa – all take pride in representing the country in international tournaments. I can sense that they really want to make it. That's why I am optimistic that a reunion is very possible."

Palad added that the familiarity in Vicente’s system, as well as in his working attitude, would be the biggest advantage of her former teammates over other hopefuls.

She said Vicente may be strict, but he is a very good teacher an excellent motivator and a father figure, who could squeeze out the best out of his players.

"There was a time that we were losing by wide margin to he powerhouse teams in the tournament." "But instead of scolding us, coach Vince took advantage of the one-day break to treat us to lunch so we can relax and breath fresh air. Baka daw po kasi nababaliw na kami sa hotel kaya ilalabas nya kami. Yes, he can be very strict, but he acts like a father to his players."

The national youth squad finished the tournament with only a single victory – a three-set demolition of Sri Lanka – to close its campaign at eighth place out of the 12 competitors.

Future Hisamitsu Springs spiker Shiori Murata towed Japan to the title to emerge as Most Valuable Player of the tournament for girls under 16 years old.

Golden chance

Volleyverse tried, but Vicente refused to speculate whether his former wards would make it, saying that there’s still a special tryouts for collegiate players this weekend and it would be great if he waits for its outcome before issuing any statement regarding the selection process.

The composition of the national team would be announced early next week. But a Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) insider confirmed that Vicente is also looking forward to a reunion with Valdez, Fajardo, Santiago and Lazaro.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said Vicente was so glad to see Valdez in attendance during the tryouts in Davao as well as Manabat, Lazaro and Fajardo in Manila.

Vicente was reportedly impressed with Valdez’s performance in her two-hour workout while Manabat, Fajardo and Lazaro all gained high scores in the battery of physical, emotional and physiological exams conducted by LVPI during the Metro Manila tryouts.

"His former wards have made coach Francis very proud. All four of them had a very impressive performance during the tryouts." "If ever they make the cut, I'm sure they all deserve it and not just because they are just former players of coach Francis. Let's see. Next week pa naman ang announcement eh."

Palad, who was at the sidelines of the Luzon tryouts, strongly agreed.

“I am strongly rooting for them.”

“I know the sacrifices they went through and how eager they are to represent the country in an international tournament. Kahit malayo na ang narating nila, gusto pa din talaga nila maglaro para sa bansa.”

Yes, nothing is certain at this point, but reuniting four of the brightest players of 2008 in one super team will be one of the feel-good stories in Philippine volleyball.

Nine years ago, they were just young girls struggling to make an impact.

Now, they have a golden chance to redeem themselves and rewrite history.

Their father – Francis Vicente – must be very proud.