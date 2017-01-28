Will the Taneos make the grade?

University of Perpetual Help stars Rey and Relan Taneo are gunning for a spot in the national team that will compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games in August.
Over 50 aspirants showed up in the first of the three-day tryouts at Arellano University in Taft Ave., Manila, which is spearheaded by seasoned coach Sammy Acaylar.
Volleyball stars Howard Mojica, Mark Gil Alfafara, Peter Torres, Ysay Marasigan, Raymark Woo, Vince Mangulabnan, and Johnvic De Guzman are among those who are eager to be part of the team.
Although there were big names on board, both Rey and Relan remain hopeful to have their names shortlisted in the 16-man pool that will represent the country in the biennial meet in Kuala Lumpur from Aug. 19 to 31.
Rey, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 91 Finals Most Valuable Player, couldn’t hide the pressure.
For his part, Relan, who is a frontrunner for Best Setter Award in NCAA Season 92, said he doesn’t want to pressure himself.
Nonetheless, the soft-spoken playmaker vowed to perform at his best in the tryout to live in his dream of representing the country.
Rey added that more than personal achievement, it is a privilege for him to represent the country in an international stint.
And if chosen, he assured that he will give his best to make the country proud.
He also stressed that suiting up for the national team will serve as a challenge and motivation for him as a student-athlete.
But before dreaming of shooting for a golden finish in the international stage, the Taneo brothers have a pressing matter to attend to: Help the Altas win an NCAA crown.
It’s a tall order.
But they are ready to deliver.