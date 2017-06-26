Will Moro join National Team?

National coaches will be getting extra help from a mentor who knows the international arena like the back of his hand – Moro Branislav.

A seasoned guru and a fierce competitor, the 59-year old Serbian drillmaster is said to be joining the national team as training director for both men’s and women’s team headed for two crucial international tournaments this year.

The source, a ranking volleyball official, said details of his possible inclusion are still ironed out with Branislav being groomed to plot a training program that will be used by national head coaches Sammy Acaylar of the men’s team and Francis Vicente of the women’s team.

His main responsibility will be to prepare the players, making sure that they are fit and ready to compete in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the Southeast Asian Games this August.

The source, however, clarified that local coaches will still make game-time calls and decisions.

“The objective here is to give local coaches a chance to pick Moro’s brain when it comes to training and preparation.”

“But our local coaches will still call the shots. Moro will just be there to guide them and help them in preparing given his vast experience competing in the international level.”

The source also hinted that Branislav might make a surprise trip to Japan, where the women’s national team will be training for 17 days.

“Nothing is cast in stone at the moment. Everything is still being ironed out.”

“But who knows, if everything doesn’t miscarry, we might see him getting involved in the national team’s training in Japan.”

“Let’s wait for things to pan out.”

Master of adjustments

An FIVB Level 3 mentor, Branislav has a reputation of being a serious drillmaster.

After cutting his teeth in the Cold War-like training condition in Yugoslavia (now Serbia), Branislav toured the world, coaching in countries like Belarus, Kuwait, Greece, Libya, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

His last stint is North Korea, where he steered its national team and club team April 25 Sports Club into a force to be reckoned with in the Asian arena.

During the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Binan, Laguna last year, top local volleyball officials spotted him and asked him to steered PSL Manila in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

His impressive performance in preparing the seven Filipina players and seven imports in the prestigious tourney enabled him to land a job as head coach of Foton in the PSL Grand Prix.

He didn’t disappoint as Foton won the Grand Prix crown with Lindsay Stalzer and Ariel Usher as imports.

This year, he found himself staring at a massive challenge.

Majority of the Tornadoes who won the Grand Prix signed up with various teams, prompting the management to have a massive overhaul in its roster.

Then, in the PSL Invitational Conference, his best player outside Jaja Santiago – Dindin Manabat – crashed with a knee injury, effectively sidelining her for the next six to eight months.

But he turned the crisis into an opportunity in the ongoing All-Filipino Conference.

He transformed rising star Santiago into a scoring machine with EJ Laure and Maika Ortiz as her backup. Then, CJ Rosario, Heather Guino-o, Kyle Negrito and Shang Berte as well as libero Jen Reyes emerged as best role players in the league.

Foton racked up five straight victories before suffering a five-set meltdown to Petron over the weekend.

Rival coaches couldn’t help but laud Branislav’s brilliance.

“He’s good at making adjustments.”

“His players may play bad in the first two sets, but coach Moro makes sure that he will make some adjustments to shift the momentum to their favor.”

Now that he’s about to join the national team, the country’s preparation for two crucial international tourneys ahead will surely have a major boost.

After all, his experience is golden.