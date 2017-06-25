Will KKD catch flight to Japan?

The news that Kim Kianna Dy will be included in the national team that will train in Japan for two major international tournaments ahead took everybody by surprise – including herself.

Dy, the prized opposite spiker for F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga (PSL), admitted that she didn’t expect to be included in the 14-woman squad that will compete in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.

She said she was caught off-guard by her sudden inclusion, especially since she was not included in the 18-woman pool assembled by head coach Francis Vicente and the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) last month.

Her inclusion was made possible when seasoned international campaigner Rachel Anne Daquis humbly surrendered her spot to grab the golden opportunity of taking a crash course that will pave the way for her to become a fitness ambassador.

“I was actually surprised because I wasn’t even part of the 18-woman pool.”

“Then I saw on Twitter that ‘Kim Dy will replace Rachel Daquis.’ So I was like: what’s happening? Then I read it again and I realized that I was chosen to take Rachel’s spot in the national team.”

Despite the stunning news, Dy said she’s very thankful to the federation for the trust and confidence as well as to the chance to play together with 17 of the best volleyball players in the country today.

“I am super happy and overwhelmed that I was chosen to replace her at the same time surprised and very, very thankful.”

It will be Dy’s second time to compete in the Asian Seniors after campaigning in the same tourney in Tianjin, China in 2015.

But there’s a problem that goes with this surprise appointment: Is she capable of joining the national team to its 17-day training in Japan?

Conflict

Cargo Movers’ coach Ramil de Jesus raised the idea that there might be a problem with Dy’s inclusion, especially since she’s entering her fifth year at De La Salle University.

De Jesus, the ten-time UAAP champion coach of the Lady Spikers, said he is encouraging his players to represent the country in the international arena. But if they are really serious in competing for the national team, they have to give their full attention and take a leave of absence so it won’t hurt their academics as well.

Reports have it that Kim Fajardo reduced her load while Dawn Macandili filed a leave of absence just to make themselves available for the national team.

Since Dy was a late addition to the team, she’s already enrolled and has no choice but to finish the term, something that would be in conflict with the scheduled Japanese training and the back-to-back international tourneys in August.

“Personally, gusto ko talaga na magkaroon ng chance ang mga players ko na maglaro sa national team.”

“So sinabi ko sa kanila na kung magko-concentrate kayo sa national team, mag-LOA (leave of absence ) kayo.”

“Nung lumabas ang names ng 18 players, hindi sya nasama dun. So sabi nya mage-enroll na lang daw sya.”

“Ngayong na bigla syang nakasama, hindi ko alam kung anong gagawin kasi medyo late na. Naka-enroll na sya. Sana makausap nya mga teachers nya, sana payagan sya na mag-leave or makasama sa training sa Japan, which is 17 days din. Baka nga abutin pa ng one month yun na hindi sya papasok sa klase.”

Hopeful

But Dy is very serious to catch the flight to Japan and ultimately play for flag and country.

She said she would talk to her teachers and explain her situation.

She’s said she’s willing to go the extra mile – even if that means that she has to take early exams and other kinds of school activities and projects.

“I’ll try to talk to my professors to give me early exams or early school work para ma-lessen yung load kapag umalis na kami.”

“It will all depend din sa professors ko if they will give me a chance to take my school work kasi three weeks din yun na wala ako sa school. I think it’s too late to file a leave of absence na because we’re in the middle of the term na.”

“I’ll go to school on Wednesday because Monday is a holiday. I’ll talk to them. Hopefully, malaman ko decision nila either Wednesday or Thursday.”

Dy is keeping her fingers crossed.

The country is calling and she vows to do everything just to make a positive response.

She’s ready to move mountains if she has to.

That’s how committed she is.