Will KKD catch flight to Japan?

The news that Kim Kianna Dy will be included in the national team that will train in Japan for two major international tournaments ahead took everybody by surprise – including herself.
Dy, the prized opposite spiker for F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga (PSL), admitted that she didn’t expect to be included in the 14-woman squad that will compete in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games this August.
She said she was caught off-guard by her sudden inclusion, especially since she was not included in the 18-woman pool assembled by head coach Francis Vicente and the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) last month.
Her inclusion was made possible when seasoned international campaigner Rachel Anne Daquis humbly surrendered her spot to grab the golden opportunity of taking a crash course that will pave the way for her to become a fitness ambassador.
Despite the stunning news, Dy said she’s very thankful to the federation for the trust and confidence as well as to the chance to play together with 17 of the best volleyball players in the country today.
It will be Dy’s second time to compete in the Asian Seniors after campaigning in the same tourney in Tianjin, China in 2015.
But there’s a problem that goes with this surprise appointment: Is she capable of joining the national team to its 17-day training in Japan?
Cargo Movers’ coach Ramil de Jesus raised the idea that there might be a problem with Dy’s inclusion, especially since she’s entering her fifth year at De La Salle University.
De Jesus, the ten-time UAAP champion coach of the Lady Spikers, said he is encouraging his players to represent the country in the international arena. But if they are really serious in competing for the national team, they have to give their full attention and take a leave of absence so it won’t hurt their academics as well.
Reports have it that Kim Fajardo reduced her load while Dawn Macandili filed a leave of absence just to make themselves available for the national team.
Since Dy was a late addition to the team, she’s already enrolled and has no choice but to finish the term, something that would be in conflict with the scheduled Japanese training and the back-to-back international tourneys in August.
But Dy is very serious to catch the flight to Japan and ultimately play for flag and country.
She said she would talk to her teachers and explain her situation.
She’s said she’s willing to go the extra mile – even if that means that she has to take early exams and other kinds of school activities and projects.
Dy is keeping her fingers crossed.
The country is calling and she vows to do everything just to make a positive response.
She’s ready to move mountains if she has to.
That’s how committed she is.