Will Dindin be ready for SEA Games?

Dindin Manabat still has what it takes to make it to the national team.

Head coach Francis Vicente said Manabat could still regain her fighting condition if ever she decides to join the national squad that would campaign in two major international tournaments this year: The AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship in Manila and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur.

A 6-foot-1 gem of a blocker from National University, Manabat is still one of the country’s best players.

She, in fact, emerged as the top overall pick in the 2014 Philippine Superliga (PSL) Rookie Draft and powered Petron to its first title while carving her name in league history as the top local scorer.

The following conference, she conspired with fellow stars Aby Marano and Rachel Anne Daquis in leading the Tri-Activ Spikers to a historic sweep of the All-Filipino Conference in 2015.

But after suffering a heart-breaking setback to Foton in the finals of the PSL Grand Prix, Manabat announced that she’s taking a leave of absence after finding out that she’s on the family way.

Manabat resurfaced again in the Grand Prix last year and served as significant contributor to the Tornadoes when they prevailed over Petron in a thrilling best-of-three finals showdown.

She also campaigned for Petron in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Vietnam as well as the 28th SEA Games in Singapore in 2015.

Vicente said Manabat may have lost a step, but her height and skills still make her one of the perfect candidates for a coveted slot in the 16-woman team.

"I think Dindin can still play at a high level. "All she needs is to train hard and believe in herself. She can still make it. Bata pa naman sya. Kayang kaya pa yan. Masipag naman sya eh."

The AVC tourney is set from Aug. 9 to 17 while the SEA Games would be from Aug. 19 to 31, giving Manabat a lot of time to get back in her best playing condition.

Familiarity

Vicente knows Manabat like the back of his hand.

In fact, he served as head coach of celebrated University of Santo Tomas (UST) high school squad that won three titles in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

The team has a star-studded crew with future stars Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo, Maruja Banaticla, Aerial Patnongon and a very young Jaja Santiago.

When Vicente moved to National University, Manabat joined him and transformed the Lady Bulldogs into an instant contender.

But being a familiar face isn’t a passport to the national team.

Vicente said like Valdez and the rest of his former players, Manabat also has to undergo tryouts for her to be part of the squad that is being groomed to revive the lost glory of Philippine volleyball in the international arena.

“We want to come up with an honest-to-goodness selection process. Therefore, everybody has to undergo tryouts even if you’re my former player.”

When asked who are the players on his “wish list,” the noted Generika mentor was mum.

“I don’t want to name names, but everybody has a chance. Lahat pantay-pantay. Basta ang importante, magpakita sila sa tryouts.”

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. set the tryouts for Metro Manila on January 28, 29 and 31 at the Arellano University gymnasium in Taft Avenue, Manila.