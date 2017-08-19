Will Dawn see action in SEA Games?

As the Philippine women’s volleyball team leaves Manila for this bustling Malaysian capital to compete in the 29th Southeast Asian Games, one pressing question emerges: Will Dawn Macandili see action?

Macandili was the toast of the town.

The pint-sized libero blossomed into a solid defensive force in the national squad’s 17-day training in Japan. At one point, prolific Japanese coach Akiyoshi Kawamoto branded her as a “world-class player” who earned the respect of Japanese players, including the elite Okayama Seagulls.

In the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship recently, Macandili was in a different level.

She played like a cold-blooded prey at the backline diving for those drop balls while holding the defensive fort for the Nationals, who shocked the field when they pulled off an earth-shaking upset of Southeast Asian rival Vietnam.

When the smoke cleared, Macandili was awarded as 2nd Best Libero of the tournament, much to the delight of thousands of volleyball fans who never doubted her ability to become of the Asia’s best defenders.

That’s why as the SEA Games women’s volleyball tourney formally unfolds this Sunday, everybody would surely be looking for that feisty backline defender who took Asia by storm.

Reserve

Macandili isn’t included in the original 12-man lineup.

She was listed as a reserve together with Kim Dy, effectively putting her at the sidelines in the biennial meet. But the country’s main libero, Denden Lazaro, suffered a pulled hamstring in an exhibition match before the Japan training, prompting her to miss her fighting condition during the AVC Asian tourney.

Sources said Macandili’s status is not yet cast in stone as she can still be listed in the final 12 provided that the team cites “medical reason” in the team managers’ meeting.

The coaches, headed by Francis Vicente, are said to be seriously deliberating and discussing the final lineup for the biennial meet.

The decision will be made before the team plays its first match on Sunday.

When pressed for further details, the source refused to reveal to avoid other countries getting an idea on how the team will plot its next move.

“At this point, anything is possible.”

The team will be bringing all 14 players – including Macandili and Dy – to the biennial meet where it is looking to win a bronze medal.

Ready

Macandili said she’s ready to embrace any role – even becoming a cheerleader.

She stressed that the coaching staff has yet to formally inform her of its decision, but she will be ready and glad to accept whatever it is.

“Wala pa naman napapagusapan. I will be ready wherever coach wants me to put. If I will be reserve, I will just cheer for my team. If they will ask me to play, I will play with all my heart.”

Macandili stressed that nothing can stop her from serving the country.

After all, she’s a team player who can play her role to the fullest.