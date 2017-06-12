Will Alyssa make SEAG squad?

As the national women’s team switches its training to a higher gear, things are looking bright for Alyssa Valdez’s inclusion in the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

No less than Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) president Peter Cayco made the confirmation, saying that Valdez is now showing interest in making the 12-woman squad.

Cayco said Valdez was in attendance in the team’s previous training at the Arellano School of Law gym in Taft Avenue, Manila and expressed her interest to fight for her slot.

“She was there. She’s now training with the team.”

Cayco added that Valdez is now available for training after her club, Creamline, already bombed out in the championship contention of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

“I even made a joke, telling her that this is the first time that I’m happy over the ouster of her team from (the) championship race.”

“At least she’s now free to train and can be with us as we fight for our flag and country in the SEA Games.”

The composition of the team will be finalized on Wednesday, a day before the June 15 deadline set by the Philippine Olympic Committee-Philippine Sports Commission task force.

Lines open

Nothing was heard from Valdez when the Rebisco-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Manila squad left for the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan three weeks ago.

With that, speculations flew around that she’s quite unsure in joining the team as the schedule of the PVL Open Conference runs smack with that of the national team’s training in Japan and China.

Based on the initial blueprint, the national team will train in Japan from July 18 to 26 and in China on July 27 to Aug. 2, grooming it for the Asian Senior Women’s Championship in Manila from Aug. 9 to Aug. 17 and the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur from Aug. 19 to 31.

But now, it’s an entirely different story.

Cayco said the lines between Valdez and national team coach Francis Vicente are finally open.

“They are now talking.”

“I’m not privy to their discussion, but I heard they’re now talking.”

Volleyverse tried, but calls made to Vicente were unreturned.

Valdez, however, is just one of the 18 players fighting for a slot in the final roster.

Also shooting for slots are Aby Marano, Dawn Macandili and Kim Fajardo of F2 Logistics; Frances Molina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Mika Reyes, Ria Meneses and Rhea Dimaculangan of Petron; Roselle Baliton, Gen Casugod and Kath Arado of Generika-Ayala; Lourdes Clemente of Sta. Lucia; Denden Lazaro of Cocolife; Maika Ortiz and Jaja Santiago of Foton; Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga of Cignal.

Only Reyes is a cinch of making it after being tapped as team captain.