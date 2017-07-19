Who’s rooming with whom?

OKAYAMA CITY, Japan — For some, sharing room with teammates is no big deal.

But not for members of the national women’s volleyball team.

Tension and excitement floated when head coach Francis Vicente formally revealed the room assignment for the next eight days at the Okayama Plaza Hotel in this enchanting Japanese city.

A known disciplinarian and father-figure to some members of the squad, Vicente said he spent several days deliberating on who will room with whom in a bid to develop chemistry and cohesion on and off the court.

He said this is the only time that the Nationals will be together without any distraction so they might as well use this 17-day training camp to know each other better and grow a relationship that would lead to an impressive finish in two major international tournaments ahead.

Team captain Mika Reyes was assigned to room with assistant coach Nene Chavez, one of the pillars of the team that bagged the gold medal in the Singapore Southeast Asian Games in 1993.

“The goal is for coach Nene to tutor Mika on leadership, volleyball, and life in general.”

“They are national (team) captains of a different generation. Coach Nene’s mission is to serve as Mika’s personal mentor and inspiration in leading the team in its quest for SEA Games medal.”

Fire and ice

Another interesting tandem is that of Aby Marano and Gen Casugod.

Marano, the outspoken leader of F2 Logistics and a mainstay in the national squad, was assigned to room with Casugod, who is quiet and very reserved.

“They are fire and ice.”

“Knowing how good a motivator Aby is, I want her to push Gen to the limit and squeeze out her full potential. Aby is very outspoken even during her time at La Salle. her energy is contagious. I want her to light a fire under Gen so she will play her best against the best players in Asia.”

Another seasoned international campaigner in Jovelyn Gonzaga was tasked to room with Alyssa Valdez while Kianna Dy and Denden Lazaro will be sharing the same unit.

“Jovelyn is a soldier. She is very disciplined and doesn’t say no to call of duty. I’m sure her tandem with another important and dedicated player in Alyssa will be very fruitful.”

“On the other hand, Kianna and Denden came from rival schools. I know sharing a room together will move them out of their comfort zone.”

Other roommates are Kim Fajardo and Frances Molina; Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Jaja Santiago; Rhea Dimaculangan and Dawn Macandili; and Maika Ortiz and physical therapist Marie Collins Ong.

Vicente, for his part, is sharing a room with assistant coach Ronald Dulay while trainers Kungfu Reyes and Brian Esquibel are booked together.

“Aiza is the present while Jaja is the future. They should share a room so the wisdom of Aiza will be imparted on Jaja.”

“Also, I feel that Rhea and Dawn should spend some time together. We will go far if our setter-libero connection has been established.”

Vicente added that putting 14 superstars on the same page is quite challenging.

But he’s loving it.

He knows the barriers that separate them is slowly melting.