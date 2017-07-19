Who’s rooming with whom?

OKAYAMA CITY, Japan — For some, sharing room with teammates is no big deal.
But not for members of the national women’s volleyball team.
Tension and excitement floated when head coach Francis Vicente formally revealed the room assignment for the next eight days at the Okayama Plaza Hotel in this enchanting Japanese city.
A known disciplinarian and father-figure to some members of the squad, Vicente said he spent several days deliberating on who will room with whom in a bid to develop chemistry and cohesion on and off the court.
He said this is the only time that the Nationals will be together without any distraction so they might as well use this 17-day training camp to know each other better and grow a relationship that would lead to an impressive finish in two major international tournaments ahead.
Team captain Mika Reyes was assigned to room with assistant coach Nene Chavez, one of the pillars of the team that bagged the gold medal in the Singapore Southeast Asian Games in 1993.
Another interesting tandem is that of Aby Marano and Gen Casugod.
Marano, the outspoken leader of F2 Logistics and a mainstay in the national squad, was assigned to room with Casugod, who is quiet and very reserved.
Another seasoned international campaigner in Jovelyn Gonzaga was tasked to room with Alyssa Valdez while Kianna Dy and Denden Lazaro will be sharing the same unit.
Other roommates are Kim Fajardo and Frances Molina; Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Jaja Santiago; Rhea Dimaculangan and Dawn Macandili; and Maika Ortiz and physical therapist Marie Collins Ong.
Vicente, for his part, is sharing a room with assistant coach Ronald Dulay while trainers Kungfu Reyes and Brian Esquibel are booked together.
Vicente added that putting 14 superstars on the same page is quite challenging.
But he’s loving it.
He knows the barriers that separate them is slowly melting.