SEA Games 2017 volleyball – where, when & how to watch

The 2017 South East Asian Games has arrived with the opening ceremony later today, just two days after the AVC Women’s Championships finish. It’s the 29th iteration of the event with 11 countries from South East Asia competing across 38 sports and 404 events.

This will be the sixth time that Malaysia has hosted the event after Brunei ceded its right to host the 2017 event in favour of doing so in 2019.

The games run from the 19th to the 30th August but we’re just going to focus in on the volleyball competition for the rest of this article.

History of SEA Games volleyball

Thailand have dominated both the men and women’s tournaments in recent years with the women’s team taking gold in every competition since 1989 (with the exception of a silver in 1993 and 1999 when they didn’t compete). The men’s team aren’t quite as dominant but like their female counter-parts have taken home a medal every year since 1985 with 4 gold medals since 1995.

Almost as predictable as Thailand’s domination in the women’s tournament is Vietnam’s ability to be their main challenger having won silver at every tournament since 2001. The Vietnamese men’s team aren’t quite as successful but they also secured silver in 2015 and bronze in 2013.

Given the resurgence of volleyball in the Philippines fans and players alike will be looking to add to the 6 gold medals won by the women’s team, the last of which being over 20 years ago in 1993, whilst the mens’ team will be looking to go one step further than ever before having only ever taken silver back in 1977!

Where is the volleyball being played at the SEA Games?

Kuala Lumpur serves as the host city for the 2017 SEA Games with the volleyball events being held at the impressive Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre.

Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre

MITEC is a trade centre, exhibition hall, and convention centre in the suburb of Segambut, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Hall 11, No. 8, Jalan Dutamas 2, 50480 Kuala Lumpur.

Which teams are competing in the 2017 SEA Games volleyball?

Both men and women’s teams will be competing in separate tournaments with 8 male teams and 6 female teams:

Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Indonesia

Malaysia

Myanmar

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Men’s Volleyball Tournament

Cambodia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Myanmar

Philippines

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Vietnam

When is the 2017 SEA Games volleyball?

The mens and women’s tournaments will be played concurrently between the 21 and 27 August.

Preliminary Round

The preliminary round will take place on the August 21 to the 25.

Final Round

The final round will be played on the August 26 & 27.

Women’s Tournament – Philippine Games

24 August 2017 @ 1400 – Philippines v Malaysia

25 August 2017 @ 1400 – Philippines v Vietnam

What is the format of the 2017 SEA Games volleyball?

Both the men and women’s tournaments consist of a preliminary round where the teams will be split into two groups, from which the top two teams from each groups will progress to the knockout finals round. First place from each group will play the team in second from the other group.

Men’s Tournament

Group A

Myanmar

Malaysia

Cambodia

Thailand

Group B

Philippines

Indonesia

Timor-Leste

Vietnam

Women’s Tournament

Group A

Indonesia

Myanmar

Thailand

Group B

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

How can I watch the 2017 SEA Games?

The 29th edition of the SEA Games is truly embracing digital with virtually all events streamed online via YouTube. Therefore we will look to publish all games here on Volleyverse – follow Volleyverse on Facebook and Twitter for more updates when games start.

How can I buy tickets for the volleyball at the 2017 SEA Games?

Tickets for the SEA Games are still available to buy at https://www.kualalumpur2017.com.my/tickets.cshtml but if you are a volleyball fan the good news is that you won’t even have to! Volleyball has been declared one of the sports where entry to the venue will be for FREE – https://www.kualalumpur2017.com.my/tickets-non.cshtml.

So if you are in town there really is no excuse not to head along and watch whether Thailand’s teams will reign victorious again or whether one of the other teams can take a shock win.

