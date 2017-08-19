SEA Games Volleyball 2017: When, Where & How to watch

The 2017 South East Asian Games has finally arrived., just two days after the AVC Women’s Championships finish. It’s the 29th iteration of the event with 11 countries from South East Asia competing across 38 sports and 404 events.

It is the 29th iteration of the event with 11 countries from Southeast Asia competing across 38 sports and 404 events.

The games run from Aug. 19 to 30, but we’re just going to focus on the volleyball competition for the rest of this article.

History of SEA Games volleyball

Thailand has dominated both in men and women’s division in recent years.

Both squads also reigned supreme in the Singapore edition in 2015.

Thailand is the winningest nation in the women’s division of the biennial meet with 12 gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Its men’s team, on the other hand, had tallied seven gold, five silver, and four bronze medals.

Where is the volleyball being played at the SEA Games?

Kuala Lumpur serves as the host city for the 2017 SEA Games with the volleyball events being held at the impressive Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre.

Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre

MITEC is a trade centre, exhibition hall, and convention centre in the suburb of Segambut, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Hall 11, No. 8, Jalan Dutamas 2, 50480 Kuala Lumpur.

Which teams are competing in the 2017 SEA Games volleyball?

Both men and women’s teams will be competing in separate tournaments with 8 male teams and 6 female teams:

Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Indonesia

Malaysia

Myanmar

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Men’s Volleyball Tournament

Cambodia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Myanmar

Philippines

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Vietnam

When is the 2017 SEA Games volleyball?

The men’s and women’s tournaments will be played concurrently between the 21 and 27 August.

Preliminary Round

August 21, 2017, Monday

(M) GROUP A: 15:00 – 17:00 — Myanmar vs. Thailand

(M) GROUP B: 17:00 – 19:00 — Philippines vs. Vietnam

(M) GROUP A: 19:00 – 21:00 — Malaysia vs. Cambodia

August 22, 2017, Tuesday

(M) GROUP B: 15:00 – 17:00 — Indonesia vs. Timor-Leste

(M) GROUP A: 17:00 – 19:00 — Thailand vs. Cambodia

(M) GROUP A: 19:00 – 21:00 — Myanmar vs. Malaysia

August 23, 2017, Wednesday

(W) GROUP A: 12:00 – 14:00 — Thailand vs. Indonesia

(W) GROUP B: 14:00 – 16:00 — Malaysia vs. Vietnam

(M) GROUP B: 17:00 – 19:00 — Vietnam vs. Timor-Leste

(M) GROUP B: 19:00 – 21:00 — Philippines vs. Indonesia

August 24, 2017, Thursday

(W) GROUP A: 12:00 – 14:00 — Myanmar vs. Thailand

(W) GROUP B: 14:00 – 16:00 — Philippines vs. Malaysia

(M) GROUP B: 17:00 – 19:00 — Indonesia vs. Vietnam

(M) GROUP A: 19:00 – 21:00 — Malaysia vs. Thailand

August 25, 2017, Friday

(W) GROUP A: 12:00 – 14:00 — Indonesia vs. Myanmar

(W) GROUP B: 14:00 – 16:00 — Vietnam vs. Philippines

(M) GROUP A: 17:00 – 19:00 — Cambodia vs. Myanmar

(M) GROUP B: 19:00 – 21:00 — Timor-Leste vs. Philippines

Semifinal Round

August 26, 2017, Saturday

(W) SEMIFINALS 1: 10:00 – 12:00 — GROUP A No. 1 vs. GROUP B No. 2

(W) SEMIFINALS 2: 12:00 – 14:00 — GROUP A No. 2 vs. GROUP B No. 1

(M) SEMIFINALS 1: 15:00 – 17:00 — GROUP A No. 1 vs. GROUP B No. 2

(M) SEMIFINALS 2: 17:00 – 19:00 — GROUP A No. 2 vs. GROUP B No. 1

Final Round

August 27, 2017, Sunday

(W) BRONZE: 10:00 – 12:00 — SEMIFINALS 1 Loser vs SEMIFINALS 2 Loser

(M) BRONZE: 13:00 – 15:00 — SEMIFINALS 1 Loser vs SEMIFINALS 2 Loser

(W) FINALS: 16:00 – 18:00 — SEMIFINALS 1 Winner vs SEMIFINALS 2 Winner

(M) FINALS: 19:00 – 21:00 — SEMIFINALS 1 Winner vs SEMIFINALS 2 Winner

What is the format of the 2017 SEA Games volleyball?

Both the men and women’s divisions consist of a preliminary round where the teams will be split into two groups, from which the top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout semi finals round. First place from each group will play the team in second from the other group.

Men’s Tournament

Group A

Myanmar

Malaysia

Cambodia

Thailand

Group B

Philippines

Indonesia

Timor-Leste

Vietnam

Women’s Tournament

Group A

Indonesia

Myanmar

Thailand

Group B

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

How can I watch the 2017 SEA Games?

The 29th edition of the SEA Games is truly embracing digital with virtually all events streamed online via YouTube. Therefore we will look to publish all games here on Volleyverse – follow Volleyverse on Facebook and Twitter for more updates when games start.

How can I buy tickets for the volleyball at the 2017 SEA Games?

Tickets for the SEA Games are still available to buy at https://www.kualalumpur2017.com.my/tickets.cshtml but if you are a volleyball fan the good news is that you won’t even have to! Volleyball has been declared one of the sports where entry to the venue will be for FREE – https://www.kualalumpur2017.com.my/tickets-non.cshtml.

So if you are in town there really is no excuse not to head along and watch whether Thailand’s teams will reign victorious again or whether one of the other teams can take a shock win.

Follow Volleyverse on Facebook and Twitter for more updates.