Vietnam completes revenge of NT

The national women’s volleyball team absorbed a sorry loss to Vietnam, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23, in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Friday at the MITEC Hall 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Vietnamese completed a revenge win against the Nationals after being whipped in the quarterfinals classification round of the 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship in Manila.

This time, they capitalized on the errors of the Filipinas, 18-28.

The 19-year old Tran Thi Thanh Thuy spewed fire and delivered 14 points for Vietnam while team captain Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa tallied 11 markers.

Alyssa Valdez and Jaja Santiago, on the other hand, combined 21 points for the Philippines.

With the loss, the Filipinas fell to 1-1 win-loss record in Group B at the end of the preliminaries.

They will face the 12-time champion Thailand in the sudden-death semifinal on Saturday while the Vietnamese, will face the 2015 bronze medalist Indonesia.