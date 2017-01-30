Vicente has all bases covered

Francis Vicente is looking to form a solid unit through a systematic approach as the tryouts for national team hopefuls enter its homestretch Tuesday at the Arellano University gymnasium in Taft Avenue, Manila.

The aspirants had undergone physical, psychological and physiological examinations in the first two days to determine their conditioning.

Their reaction to pressure-packed situations was also tested when they competed against each other in a friendly scrimmage.

Vicente said he’s making sure that all bases are being covered as he wants nobody but the best – and most committed — players to make it to the national team.

"Importante sa lahat ng bagay yan eh: Psychological, physiological plus yung competitive level ng bata para mabuo na yung team." "Kapag nabuo na yan, makikita mo baka hindi mo na mabuwag yang mga yan kasi yung assessment nandon eh. Hindi siya yung tryout na basta-basta lang naglalaro. Dito, lahat ng factors sinisilip natin. Kailangan handa silang lumaban kasi national team ang binubuo natin."

Open book

Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Aby Maraño, Dindin Manabat, Jaja Santiago, Royse Tubino, Mika Reyes, Sisi Rondina, Rhea Dimaculangan and Denden Lazaro are among the brightest stars who joined the first two days of the tryouts.

Jaja Santiago, the 6-foot-7 opposite hitter, was also in attendance, but did not take part in the physical drills as she is in the thick of her preparation for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

Same goes for EJ Laure and Kim Fajardo, who remained at the sidelines as she’s still nursing an injury.

With such great attendance, Vicente revealed that he can already see potential players who would complete his forming squad.

"Meron naman, imposibleng wala eh. Ayoko pa rin sabihin kasi it's not yet final. Meron pa tayong Davao atsaka Cebu. So, meron naman. Basta, I'm glad that the top players are here." "Tingnan natin sa Davao at Cebu baka may makita pa tayo. I'm not saying that close book na yan. Hindi, open book pa rin yan. Madami pa pwede mangyari. May hinihintay pa rin ako. Hindi ko pa makita yung spark eh."

Vicente smiled as he politely excused himself.

It seems that the national team is headed in the right direction.