Valdez set to take Davao by storm

DAVAO CITY – Alyssa Valdez will be at the helm when the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) conducts two-day tryouts for the national team that will see action in the 29th Southeast Asian Games and the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship this August.

LVPI acting president Peter Cayco said they are expecting Valdez and a bumper crop of young players to show up when they formally roll out the third and final leg of the selection process Saturday at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) gymnasium in this bustling city.

Seasoned coach Sammy Acaylar will personally supervise the tryouts for the men’s national team at 8 am while Francis Vicente will spearhead that of the women’s national squad at 1 pm.

Valdez, a former Ateneo superstar, will be among those who will fight for their respective slots after confirming her arrival from Bangkok, where she is in the thick of her campaign in the prestigious Thailand Volleyball League.

Valdez will arrive in Manila at 5 am before taking a one-hour flight to this city at 7 am, giving her enough time to cool down and prepare for the afternoon grind.

She is expected to fly out of Davao around lunch on Sunday then take an evening flight back to Bangkok.

No special treatment

Cayco reiterated that just like other players who joined the tryouts in Manila and Cebu, Valdez also has to undergo a battery of examinations, including physical, psychological and physiological tests to make sure that she is a perfect fit for the 16-woman national squad.

Cayco, whose family owns Arellano University, flew in Friday afternoon together with LVPI president Joey Romasanta.

“Alyssa’s inclusion in the tryouts is a welcome development for the federation.” “Alyssa’s inclusion in the tryouts is a welcome development for the federation.” “It’s now up to coach Francis to decide on how he will assemble a strong and fighting team that we will field in two major tournaments this year.”

Among the big names who already showed up in the previous tryouts are Aby Marano, Rachel Anne Daquis, Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, Denden Lazaro, Jen Reyes, Cha Cruz, Ara Galang, Aiza Pontillas and Jovelyn Gonzaga.

Hot bed

Davao is a hotbed of volleyball talents.

Ateneo stars Maddie Maddayag and Mae Tajima trace their roots from this enchanting southern city as well as Mary Grace Berte, who made a name at Holy Cross of Davao College before joining Cignal in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) last year.

Vicente, the head coach of Generika in the PSL and University of the East in the UAAP, said he is looking forward to seeing a couple of six-footers in action.

“I believe there are some six-footers competing here. We want to see them and other Davao-based players in action before deciding the final composition of the team.”

LVPI is expected to announce the 16-man roster by first week of March.