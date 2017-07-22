Tough grind awaits Men’s NT

While its female counterpart reaches the peak of its trip in Japan, the national men’s volleyball team, on the other hand, braces for a tough grind as a two-week training camp in South Korea gets underway in preparation for the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

Bannered by skipper John Vic De Guzman and assistant team captain Reyson Fuentes, the squad is scheduled to leave Saturday at 2:35 p.m. via Philippine Airlines flight 468 to Incheon before taking another few hours of land travel to the historic city of Suwon.

They would have a tight schedule in their camp abroad including several tune-up games against top Korean club team Hwasung City, SKK University, Korean Universiade squad and the Korean national under-19 team.

Head coach Sammy Acaylar said the team will train two to three times a day.

“Pagdating namin sa Korea, may three days sila na tatlong beses mage-ensayo. Then another three days na may twice-a-day practice for morning and afternoon.”

“Kumbaga, Monday, Wednesday, Friday three times of practice sessions. Then Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, two times.”

SKK University will be the venue for most of the team’s training and tune-up matches while some practice games will be held at Hwasung court and Suwon indoor Gym.

Main priority

The main priority of the camp is to improve the team’s agility, floor defense, and expose setters Geuel Asia and Relan Taneo to quick and smart playmaking under the wings of a Korean coach.

“I want to develop the team more on service, receive and pattern of floor defense, and especially, blocking. Dahil sa lalaki talaga, ang labanan diyan ay blocking.”

“I told my libero and my setter na every time na bago sila matulog, talagang pahahawakan ko sila sa mga Korean coaches para ma-train sila ng speed ng setting kasi ang Korea is good in setting eh. Magaling sila mag-train ng setter, that is why gusto ko makuha ‘yung speed.”

The national team composed of De Guzman, Fuentes, Asia, Taneo, Alnakran Abdilla, Mark Alfafara, Bryan Bagunas, Bonjomar Castel, Herschel Ramos, Jack Kalingking, Greg Dolor, Peter Quiel, Alden Cabaron, and John Carascal will return to Manila on August 3.

And by that time, Acaylar hopes that more than skills, they would also grasp the importance of fluidity and mental toughness as they march in the biennial meet this August in Kuala Lumpur.

“Umaasa ako na makaka-develop kami ng isang solid na koponan na handang ibigay lahat para sa bansa natin, sa pamilya nila, at sa Panginoon.”

“Lahat ng ito ang magiging guide namin to success dahil gusto namin ipakita na kahit anong mangyari lalaban at magkakaisa kami basta para sa bayan.”