Tight schedule awaits Nationals

OSAKA, Japan — The weary legs, sore bodies and homesickness may already be taking their toll, but the buildup of the national women’s team wouldn’t end with the 17-day training camp in this beautiful city.

Head coach Francis Vicente bared that the Nationals will remain together as soon as they arrive in Manila on Wednesday, less than a week before marching into the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship in Binan City and Muntinlupa City on Aug. 9.

Vicente said they are now entering the final — and most crucial — phase of their preparation and everybody must be housed together to make sure that they will be focused on the enormous task of coming up with a respectable finish in the prestigious Asian battle.

The team will be housed at Orchid Hotel in Manila starting Aug. 4 before moving to Crimson Hotel in Alabang, the official accommodation of the Asian Seniors, on Aug. 7.

They will also have a twice-a-day training at the Arellano School of Law gymnasium from Aug. 4 to 7 where Vicente is tipped to work on their tactics, rotations and adjustments while putting the team’s mindset into fighting form.

Friendly matches with other delegates are also expected to be set.

“There will be no rest for us after this camp.”

“As soon as we arrive at the airport, we’ll go home, get some stuff and, maybe, kiss our family goodbye then we’ll be off to another round of training. We will house the players together to make sure that they will be in proper mindset as we approach the Asian Seniors.”

Vicente added that he will again rotate the room assignment to give other players time to develop chemistry and friendship with their teammates.

“This is a long-term program. This team is designed to stay together for the next three years. So it is very important for them to develop personal friendship and camaraderie with their teammates and treat each other as sisters on and off the court.”

After the Asian Seniors on Aug. 17, the team will have to check-out immediately and rush to the airport to catch the flight to Kuala Lumpur for the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

Women’s volleyball competition of the biennial meet starts on Aug. 21, but the Nationals are expected to be in the Malaysian capital by Aug. 18 in time for the opening ceremonies the following day.